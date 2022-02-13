Matthew Stafford only played in three playoff games during his 12 seasons with Detroit, so he will be cherishing his opportunity to play in the 2022 Super Bowl. He has engineered one of the top offenses in the NFL this season, leading the Rams to wins over Arizona, Tampa Bay and San Francisco in the playoffs. Caesars Sportsbook has a variety of Stafford prop bets available, including over-unders for passing yards, passing touchdowns and longest completion. His total for rushing attempts is set at 2.5, with the under juiced to -125.

Stafford has rushed a combined 15 times in his three playoff games this season, averaging five attempts per game. Should you be looking at over 2.5 attempts for Super Bowl 56? Before making any Super Bowl 56 prop picks, be sure to see the Stafford prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Super Bowl 2022 on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks.

Last season, the player over-under prop picks went 389-310.

With the 2022 Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, the model has evaluated the latest Matthew Stafford props from Caesars Sportsbook.

Top Matthew Stafford prop picks for Bengals vs. Rams

One of the Super Bowl 2022 bets the model recommends: Stafford exceeds 1.5 passing touchdowns. Los Angeles has been one of the most consistent offensive teams in the NFL this season. Stafford has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all but one game dating back to mid-November, including all three of his playoff games. He has thrown a combined 83 passes over his last two contests, so he will not be scared to air it out against the Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati's secondary has been a question mark throughout the season, finishing the regular season ranked No. 26 in passing yards allowed per game. In addition, the Bengals have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in four of their last six games. SportsLine's model has Stafford throwing for 1.90 touchdowns in its latest simulations, meaning the value is on the over for Super Bowl 56.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl prop bets for Rams vs. Bengals

In addition, the model is making four more bold Matthew Stafford prop picks, including one that hit all but six times during the regular season.

Which Matthew Stafford prop bet offers the best value? And what other Stafford prop bets does the model love for Super Bowl 56?