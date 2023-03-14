The Chicago Bears landed one of the prized linebackers in free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with T.J. Edwards minutes after the legal tampering period started. Edwards, one of the many free agents on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, will receive $19.5 million over three years, per NFL Network.

The Bears had an interest in Edwards from the start of the legal tampering period, hence the quick agreement. Former Eagles executive Ian Cunningham is an assistant general manager of the Bears and was part of the braintrust when Philadelphia signed Edwards as an unrestricted free agent back in 2019. Edwards also went to high school in Chicago, so he'll be returning to his hometown.

Edwards ranked tied for sixth in the NFL with 159 tackles last season. He's also seventh in the league with 289 tackles over the last two seasons. Edwards had 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, five quarterback hits, two sacks, and one fumble recovery for the Eagles last season. He had the fewest yards per attempt allowed (4.4) in coverage last season (among 75 players with 70-plus targets).

With Edwards signing with Chicago, Nakobe Dean appears to be in line to start for Philadelphia. Dean was the Eagles' third-round pick in 2022 and had 13 tackles in just 34 snaps last season.