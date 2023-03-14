A day after losing four free agents, linebacker Kyzir White joined the list of former Eagles to leave the team during the league's legal tampering period. White has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year, $11 million deal, according to theScore.

A former safety, White recorded 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed during his lone season in Philadelphia. He started eight games during the regular season and one game during the Eagles' playoff run.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, White spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers. He played in just three games as a rookie before getting 10 starts over the next two seasons after switching to linebacker. In 2021, he set career-highs with 144 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

White joins a young defense in Arizona that includes Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, cornerback and former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons and linebacker and fellow former first-round pick Zaven Collins. Last season, the Cardinals' defense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring, 28th in third down efficiency and 30th in red zone efficiency. Arizona's struggles on defense largely contributed to the Cardinals enduring their worst season since 2018.

While they lost another free agent, the Eagles did acquire their own free agent Tuesday when they agreed to terms with former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. A former first-round pick, Penny averaged 5.7 yards-per-carry during his time in Seattle.