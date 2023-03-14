After a down 2022 season in New Orleans, Marcus Davenport is getting a fresh start in Minnesota. The veteran defensive end will sign a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings, according to NFL Media.

The 14th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Davenport had an up and down career with the Saints. He started out with two solid seasons before netting just 1.5 sacks in 2020. He rebounded by notching a career-high 9 sacks in 2021 but followed that up with just 0.5 sacks last season.

In all, Davenport tallied 21.5 sacks in 63 career games (while starting in 32 games) with the Saints. He also recorded 142 tackles (25 tackles for loss) and seven forced fumbles.

The Vikings' defense -- which lost veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson earlier in the day when he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers -- was just 28th in the NFL in scoring last season. Minnesota's issues on defense reared its ugly head during the team's wild card loss to the Giants. While their offense scored 24 points, the Vikings' defense surrendered 31 points as the franchise's drought without a playoff win stretched to five seasons.