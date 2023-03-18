The dreams of an Odell Beckham Jr. reunion with the New York Giants are apparently dashed. The Giants made several wide receiver moves this week, including the return of Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard -- along with the addition of Parris Campbell.

New York re-signed Slayton on Friday to a two-year contract, which might have signaled the end of a potential Odell Beckham Jr. return to the Giants. Per ESPN, Beckham is "out of their (the Giants) price range"

Beckham also sent out a social media post Saturday, wondering where he was asking for $20 million per season. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver seemed to indicate he was only offered $4 million after working out for teams this week.

Beckham didn't play last season as he recovered from a torn ACL, but he visited multiple teams in search of a multi-year deal. He didn't get that deal, but worked out for at least 12 teams this week.

The last time Beckham played a game, he was instrumental in helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl. Beckham turned his 2021 season around since he signed with the Rams after an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Beckham had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, and recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury that cost him his 2022 season.

While a Giants reunion appears out, there are expected to be plenty of teams interested in Beckham as he's one of the top pass-catchers remaining in free agency.