While they are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, the Carolina Panthers appeared to have found his mentor. The Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran Andy Dalton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. Dalton is signing a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Dalton has bounced around the league since leaving the Bengals after the 2019 season. He started nine games for the Cowboys in 2020 before making six starts for the Bears in 2021. Dalton started 14 games for the Saints last season in relief of Jameis Winston. Dalton compiled a 13-16 record over that span that included a 6-8 mark with the Saints last season.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Bengals, Dalton put up decent numbers during his lone season in New Orleans. He completed 66.7 percent of his throws with 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions while throwing for 2,871 yards.

The Panthers put themselves in position to choose which quarterback prospect they want after acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in a blockbuster trade with the Bears. Carolina reportedly is conflicted on whether or not to draft either former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud.