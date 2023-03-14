The Seattle Seahawks have added a significant piece to their defense for the 2023 season and beyond. The team has agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones on a three-year deal, as reported by CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

Jones has been an extremely consistent player since coming out of Ohio State in 2019. He's had at least 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss each of the three seasons after moving from defensive tackle to defensive end after his rookie season. In 2022, Jones matched his career highs with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He also recorded his second career forced fumble while helping the Broncos boast one of the NFL's top third down and red zone defenses.

Just moments before news broke of Jones' signing, it was reported that the Broncos agreed to terms with Jones' replacement, former Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen, to a three-year, $45.75 contract that included $32.5 million guaranteed.

Jones is joining a Seahawks defense that is a far cry from the unit that won the franchise's first Super Bowl a decade ago. Despite making a surprise playoff run last year, Seattle fielded one of the league's worst scoring defenses. The Seahawks' defense finished 25th in the NFL in scoring, 30th in rushing yards allowed, 27th in third down efficiency and 24th in red zone efficiency.