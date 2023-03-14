The Denver Broncos are adding a 25-year-old pass-rusher to their defense. Near the end of the NFL's first day of legal tampering, Denver agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals' defensive end Zach Allen on a three-year, $45.75 million deal that includes $32.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

In Denver, Allen will reunite with Vance Joseph, who was Allen's defensive coordinator for each of his four seasons in Arizona. Joseph, who was the Broncos' head coach from 2017-18, was tabbed as Denver's new defensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

The 65th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen missed most of his rookie season after suffering a neck injury. He made seven starts the following season before becoming a full-time starter in 2021. In 13 games last season, Allen set career highs with 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.

In Denver, Allen will join a defense that currently features All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and safety Justin Simmons. Last season, the Broncos' defense finished 14th in the NFL in scoring, 12th in passing yards allowed, 10th in rushing yards allowed, second in third-down efficiency and seventh in red zone efficiency.