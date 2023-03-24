Over the past two offseasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have used free agency to bolster their offensive line. Pittsburgh continued to stick to the game plan by signing veteran offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

A third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Clark spent his first four NFL seasons in Indianapolis that included three seasons pass protecting for former Colts Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck. Clark missed the end of the 2020 season after suffering an Achilles injury and signed with the Eagles during the 2021 offseason. He spent one season in Philadelphia before spending the 2022 season with the Titans.

Clark, 29, has 18 starts in 64 career regular season games. He enjoyed a standout college career at Texas Tech that saw him record 51 starts. Clark received a slew of individual accolades at Texas Tech that included being tabbed as a CBS Sports second team All-American during his senior season.

The Steelers are hoping that Clark can fill the team's current void at swing tackle behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor. Over the past two offseasons, the Steelers have bolstered the interior of their offensive line by signing free agents Mason Cole, James Daniels, Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo.

Pittsburgh's moves on the offensive line have paid off. The Steelers went from 29th in the NFL in rushing in 2021 to 16th in 2022. The unit provided also provided solid pass protection last season for quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

While Clark is a start, expect the Steelers to draft an offensive tackle during the early stages of April's NFL Draft. The Steelers own three top-50 picks including the 17th overall pick.