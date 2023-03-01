Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis finally gets off the veteran QB carousel and makes a big move up to No. 1 for Bryce Young. If not for his size, Young would be the clear choice here. The Colts disregard those concerns about him being undersized and opt to look at the upside we've seen at Alabama. The pairing of Young with new head coach Shane Steichen -- who has already helped develop both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts -- will be fascinating.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans watched Young get snatched up by their AFC South rival, but do still come away with a quarterback at No. 2 by selecting Stroud. The Ohio State QB was sensational during the College Football Playoff, and if that's the quarterback Houston is getting, DeMeco Ryans should be thrilled.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st GM Monti Ossenfort gives his defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon an elite defensive prospect right out of the gate. Gannon led one of the most lethal defensive lines in the league last season in Philly and Carter could be one of the main pieces as he tries to create another in Arizona.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bears are able to stockpile draft assets by giving up the No. 1 pick and still come away with one of the better defensive players in the draft. Chicago ranked dead-last in pressures in 2022, so Anderson is a welcomed sight on Matt Eberflus' defense off the edge.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd While there's a case to be made for Seattle to go with a quarterback here, it feels more likely Pete Carroll and the organization does figure out an extension with Geno Smith, kicking that need down the road a bit. Instead, they get a fascinating edge rusher in Wilson, who may be a bit raw but has a tremendously high ceiling.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th As we noted in the intro, Detroit likely won't have many cracks at finding a franchise QB inside the top 10 by looking at how its rebuild is going, so the Lions are proactive and bring aboard Richardson. With Goff established, the Lions can allow Richardson to develop for a season before possibly handing him the keys to the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders are starting over at quarterback after releasing Derek Carr and decided to go young by selecting Will Levis rather than dipping their toe into the veteran QB market. Josh McDaniels was able to contend with a rookie quarterback in New England as the OC, so he likely has plenty of confidence that he can develop Levis quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Do you know which team had the lowest pressure rate in the NFL last season? You guessed it! Atlanta is a team that has plenty of needs, and the defensive line is near the top of the list. The Falcons begin to address that by adding a strong pass rusher like Murphy.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers miss out on the QB rush in this mock, but do help out whoever will be under center for them in 2023 by continuing to bolster the offensive line. Skoronski can play opposite of last year's sixth overall pick Ikem Ekwonu and create a tremendous foundation along the O-line.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry set to hit free agency this offseason. Odds are they won't be able to retain both of them, so there's a need to add some young cornerback talent early in this draft. Gonzalez has good size and is arguably the top cornerback in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The need for an offensive tackle is obvious in Tennessee after the club released Taylor Lewan. Johnson is an athletic and versatile lineman who was able to kick inside at guard along with the tackle spot at Ohio State.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Houston gets its franchise quarterback at No. 2 and now the club gives him one of the best receivers in the NFL Draft. Johnston is a big body that Stroud will be able to look for on the outside, and the Texans could form a strong young wide receiver duo with John Metchie III set to return.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs The Jets will be in the veteran quarterback market this offseason, so creating a sturdy offensive line will be imperative after a tumultuous 2022 season where 11 different linemen started. Jones could come in and be the team's left tackle while Mekhi Becton is situated on the right side and Alijah Vera-Tucker is on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots have a big need at offensive tackle, so seeing the Jets snag Johnson does sting, but Porter is one heck of a consolation prize. New England drafted well at this position a year ago, but with Jonathan Jones hitting free agency and Devin McCourty mulling retirement, they need top-tier talent in the secondary. Porter gives them a physical corner who Bill Belichick should have a field day with.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd You may think that the Packers don't need another receiver with the emergence of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but they are still pretty thin outside of those two. Whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love under center, Addison is someone who can line up all over the field and is a crisp route runner and could see plenty of volume.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Witherspoon addresses a big need for the Commanders with Kendall Fuller entering the final year of his contract. The Illinois standout can play in both zone and man coverage and has the upside of being a true No. 1 corner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Wright is coming off a showing at the Senior Bowl that reportedly left many across the league impressed. The former five-star recruit could come in as Pittsburgh's right tackle as the club gears up for Kenny Pickett's sophomore season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit made its move for the future with Richardson and comes back around to build on one of its strengths by taking a pass rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson. Van Ness did not start at Iowa, but has the physical tools that allow him to have a high ceiling at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs have a ton of needs and probably find a quarterback here in an ideal world, but address the secondary with the addition of Banks. The Maryland product has good size and is physical, which could be a much-needed addition with Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting both slated to be free agents.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle gets itself a top-tier pass rusher at No. 9 and helps solidify the offensive line for Geno Smith at No. 20 with Torrence. The Florida product is widely looked at as the best interior lineman in this draft and that just so happens to be one of the team's biggest needs. Gabe Jackson will be 32 by the start of next season and both he and Damien Lewis are entering the final year of their deals.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The wheels fall off whenever Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams miss time, which only further highlights the need to deepen the wide receiver room. That's especially true when you consider that Allen will be 31 by the start of next season and L.A. could clear $14.8 million by releasing him. Smith-Njigba could slot in as either a solid complement or ideal replacement for Allen as a high-volume option for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Even if the Ravens can ink Lamar Jackson to a lucrative extension, he still needs someone to throw the ball to and Baltimore has one of the thinnest receiver rooms in the league. Flowers would give them a speedy option who could be a fun piece for new OC Todd Monken to utilize.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st The top safety in the class goes to a Vikings team that desperately needs secondary help. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores should love all the tools that Branch brings to the table. He's physical, has good ball skills and can blitz off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Evan Engram is set to hit free agency, which could leave Jacksonville with a hole at tight end. Mayer would give them an all-around tight end who could prove to be a reliable outlet for Trevor Lawrence over the middle.

Round 1 - 25 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th The Giants need wide receiver help in the worst way and find themselves a legit deep threat in Hyatt. The Tennessee product could be exactly the type of explosive pass-catching option this offense has been looking for.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Robinson could end up being the star of this entire class. He has all the skill that you'd want out of a workhorse back, and could be an opportunity for Dallas to reset its backfield. Tony Pollard is coming off an injury and is set to be a free agent, while the Cowboys can finally get out from under Ezekiel Elliott's contract.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st If the Bills get outpriced and lose Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, Sanders would be a logical fit at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd You can make a strong case that Kincaid is the more explosive tight end in this class. Cincinnati will happily take a top-tier pass-catching option for Joe Burrow with Hayden Hurst looking at free agency and wideout Tee Higgins possibly a trade candidate if they're unable to extend him.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 286 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th White was a standout at the Senior Bowl and could help cushion the blow if New Orleans loses Marcus Davenport in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd With Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Fox facing free agency, GM Howie Roseman continues to add youth along the defensive line, bringing aboard the former No. 1 overall recruit