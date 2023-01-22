Travis Kelce has reached the point in his career that he is breaking his own NFL records. The Chiefs' perennial All-Pro tight end did just that during Kansas City's 27-20 divisional round playoff win against the Jaguars.

Kelce caught 14 passes to break his own record for the most catches by a tight end in a playoff game. He set the previous record after catching 13 passes against Buffalo in Kansas City's win in the 2020 AFC title game.

Kelce, who caught all but one of his 15 targets for 98 yards, caught 10 passes in the first two quarters despite Patrick Mahomes missing a large portion of the first half after injuring his ankle. The duo scored the game's first points after connecting on an eight-yard pass midway through the first quarter. Kelce caught his second touchdown -- and the first career postseason touchdown pass from Chad Henne -- with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

Kelce continued to wreak havoc on the Jaguars' defense in the second half. With Mahomes back in the game, Kelce caught two key passes on a 75-yard drive that ended with Mahomes throwing his second touchdown pass of the game.

Kelce, who this season passed Rob Gronkowski and Shannon Sharpe for fourth all time in career receiving yards by tight ends, is one of the reasons why the Chiefs have again put themselves in position to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Kelce said that the current Chiefs team's chemistry is one of the reasons for Kansas City's continued success.

"It's a blast. It's not just on game days. … It's every single day you walk in the building," Kelce told CBS Sports earlier this season. "It's the culture the Chiefs created. ...The front office has done an unbelievable job of bringing in great character people. It just makes coming into work that much more fun knowing that you're getting guys that really care about the outcome of those whole thing, and they just want to be there for the person next to them."