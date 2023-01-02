By the time the Detroit Lions suit up to face the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football," they may already be out of the playoffs. If the Seattle Seahawks defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Lions have no chance of extending their season past Week 18. This will not change Detroit's approach to its final matchup, however, as head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions will still be looking for a victory either way.

The Packers have a win-and-in scenario as they prepare to face the Lions. Campbell is not planning to do Green Bay any favors if the Lions' own destiny has been written before the game.

"Either we're playing to get in or we're playing to be spoiler, and that's it," Campbell said, via Detroit Free Press. "So either way, we win."

No matter what the scenario is, Campbell plans to have his team ready to compete.

"I know we'll put up a hell of a fight, one way or another," he added.

The Lions have improved as the season has gone on, and given who Campbell is as a coach, it's no surprise he wants his team to show its best no matter what is at stake.

At one point, the Packers were 4-8, but a late-season surge has put them in playoff position, despite the odds being stacked against them for most of the season. They are currently on a four-game win streak and looking to continue rolling against Detroit.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shown frustrations, been criticized heavily, and at one point there were even discussions of him not being with the Packers next season. With the playoffs in reach, the future Hall of Famer is expected to bring his best, as he has so many times in big games, so it will be no easy feat for the Lions.