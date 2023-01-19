Playoff games in general are typically can't-miss affairs between two talented teams. Playoff games between divisional rivals, however, are games that often go down in history as all-time epic matchups.

The Eagles and Giants, who will face off this Saturday night in the NFC divisional round, certainly qualify as heated rivals. Members of the NFC East, the two teams have faced off four previous times in the postseason. Both teams have two playoff wins against their divisional foe, which makes Saturday's game in Philadelphia the postseason rubber match.

Before the two teams kick things off Saturday, we decided to rank each of the previous four playoff games between the two teams. These games provide both pleasant and painful memories for members of both fan bases.

Note: The year designates the season in which the game was played, not the date of the game.

4. 2000 divisional: Giants 20, Eagles 10

A decided favorite, the Giants handled their business en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl berth since the Bill Parcells era. Ron Dixon, who later ran back a kickoff for a score in the Super Bowl, returned the opening kickoff 97 yards to pay dirt:

While both teams played championship-level defense, it was the Giants' combo of Tiki Barber and Ron Dayne that allowed their offense to control the clock while keeping the ball out of Donovan McNabb's hands for large chunks of time. The duo combined to 88 yards on 33 carries as New York controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The Giants defense also came up with a touchdown when Jason Sehorn's 32-yard pick-six made it a 16-0 game just before halftime. Philadelphia tried but never found its rhythm against a Giants defense that was one of the league's best that season.

3. 2006 wild card: Eagles 23, Giants 20

This game capped off what was a surprising season for Philadelphia and a disappointing one for New York. A year after missing the playoffs, the Eagles lost McNabb to a season-ending injury amid a 5-5 start. Philadelphia rallied behind 36-year-old Jeff Garcia, however, as the Eagles made the playoffs after going 5-1 down the stretch. Their reward was a playoff showdown against an underperforming Giants team that finished the year with an 8-8 record after a 6-2 start.

The division rivals engaged in a spirited, highly entertaining game that came down to the final play. After the Giants tied the score, Garcia led the Eagles on a 46-yard drive that drained the final five minutes of regulation. The drive -- and game -- ended when David Akers booted a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Brian Westbrook led the Eagles offense with 141 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. His 49-yard touchdown run tied the score early in the second quarter:

Tiki Barber, playing in the final game of his career, ran for 137 yards on 26 carries. And in a preview of future playoff history, the Giants received a big game from future Super Bowl hero Plaxico Burress, who caught both of Eli Manning's touchdown passes.

2. 1981 wild card: Giants 27, Eagles 21

This was a classic game that has largely been forgotten. Thirsting for their first playoff win in nearly 20 years, the Giants stormed out to a 20-0 lead over the defending NFC champions. New York's fast start included a special teams score when Mark Haynes pounced on an Eagles fumble in their own end zone.

Philadelphia leaned on its "Big Three" of Ron Jaworski, Harold Carmichael and Wilbert Montgomery to stage a comeback. The trio was responsible for all three of the Eagles' ensuing touchdowns as Philadelphia cut its deficit to six points. The Eagles ultimately ran out of time, however, as the Giants managed to run out the clock behind the running of fullback Rob Carpenter, who rumbled for a franchise playoff record 161 yards on 33 carries:

1. 2008 divisional: Eagles 23, Giants 11

For Giants fans, this loss is especially painful given that New York was coming off a 12-4 season as the defending Super Bowl champion. Eagles fans fondly remember this game as the last playoff win during the Andy Reid/Donovan McNabb era.

McNabb was responsible for the game's only two touchdowns: a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a one-yard toss to tight end Brent Celek to start the fourth quarter. Down 20-11, the Giants lost even more ground when Brandon Jacobs was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-goal with 6:40 left. McNabb went for the jugular two plays later when he and DeSean Jackson connected on a 48-yard pass that set up David Akers' third field goal of the game.