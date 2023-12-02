Five wide receivers have already surpassed 1,000 yards in the first 12 weeks, and four are in action as part of the 11-game Week 13 NFL schedule on Sunday. Anyone betting NFL props might have found success backing Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who averages 120.4 receiving yards per game. He is on pace to break Calvin Johnson's NFL season record of 1,964 yards. Hill's over/under for receiving yards in the Week 13 NFL player props is 97.5. With the Dolphins facing a Washington Commanders pass defense that is among the NFL's worst, should NFL props bettors automatically jump on that high number? Before you lock in any Week 13 NFL prop bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 71-67 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. He also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available Week 13 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 13 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Week 13 props is Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown over 72.5 receiving yards against the 49ers. The expert sees this as a discount after Brown's receiving total over/under approached triple-digits earlier in the season. Brown is fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,050).

That is despite the superstar wideout totaling 111 yards over the past three games. Brown had six straight games with at least 125 receiving yards before his current drought. "Brown has maintained a healthy target share and remains the focal point of the Eagles' passing attack," PropStarz told SportsLine. He is quarterback Jalen Hurts' favorite target, and in a game of this magnitude, they should link up often. PropStarz expects a bounce-back game and is glad to get a discount. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 13 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 13 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 13 NFL prop picks. They include two plays on one running back who should be counted on heavily Sunday. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best Week 13 NFL prop bets you can make, and which running back should you bank on for production? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Week 13 NFL prop bets, all from the expert who was 42-28 on his SportsLine prop plays in his NFL props article last season, and find out.