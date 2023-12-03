Derrick Henry is coming off a two-touchdown game and his 87 career scores are the most among active running backs. Why is Henry someone to avoid when it comes to Week 13 NFL props for an anytime TD scorer? It's because he faces a Colts team that he's found the endzone against just once over the last five meetings. Knowing the NFL betting trends of players versus certain defenses can help you know who to avoid, and who to pursue, for NFL touchdown prop bets.

Correctly predicting a single anytime touchdown scorer is an impressive feat since these are usually plus-money props. However, stringing together multiple NFL TD prop picks into a Week 13 NFL anytime TD parlay could produce a profit exponentially greater than your initial wager. Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the Week 13 NFL prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

For Week 13 NFL prop predictions, Carroll has evaluated the anytime touchdown scorer odds and locked in his NFL TD prop picks. You can only see Carroll's Week 13 prop predictions here.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Week 13

After analyzing the Week 13 NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Buccaneers running back Rachaad White to find the end zone at +120. Volume and a plus-matchup are in White's favor ahead of a Sunday contest versus the Panthers. The second-year back has 561 offensive snaps this season, which ranks third among running backs. Perhaps just as important, White has received 93.3% of Tampa's carries inside the 10-yard-line, the second-highest of any running back on any team.

Thus, White rarely leaves the field, and even when he does, the Bucs are sure to get him back in the game whenever they approach the goal line. White is also coming off a season-high 100 rushing yards and the Panthers don't discriminate when it comes to opposing running back success. Thirteen backs have scored touchdowns against Carolina this year in 11 games, so Carroll is all-in on White scoring on Sunday.

"The Panthers run defense is among the NFL's worst, which has played a big part in their vulnerability to RB touchdowns," Carroll told SportsLine. "Despite not scoring last week, White had perhaps his best game of the year and is the clear top back for Tampa Bay in what is a massive divisional game for the Buccaneers." See more NFL props here.

How to make Week 13 NFL anytime TD scorer prop picks

In addition, Carroll has two other anytime touchdown scorers for Week 13, including a receiver who's flying under the radar. Combining these prop bets into an NFL parlay would result in a payout of nearly 10-1. You need to see Carroll's analysis before making Week 13 NFL player props for anytime touchdown scorers.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Week 13? And which receiver is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top anytime TD scorer props, all from the SportsLine expert who returned nearly 400-1 in an NFL prop parlay earlier this season.