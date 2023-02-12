The hype surrounding the Super Bowl is like no other, and it is historically the most-viewed television program in the United States. And the entertainment level goes far beyond the action on the field. Super Bowl LVII is just underway, and a whole lot of people are watching. The pregame festivities and ceremonies as well as the halftime show make the big game a major moment in pop culture.

Eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem ahead of the game. The country music singer also has 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music awards.

Babyface performed "America the Beautiful" ahead of kickoff. The 64-year-old is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer with 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" was sung by Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. The 66-year-old has a successful acting career and is nominated for a Golden Globe and an NAACP Image Award.

Arizona native Troy Kotsur performed the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Kotsur was the second deaf person in history to win an Oscar for his role in the film "CODA."

Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, signed "America the Beautiful." Deaf performer Justina Miles signed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and will also give the ASL rendition of the halftime show.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of women flying in the U.S. Navy, the flyover included female aviators as part of the formation.

The Chiefs won the coin toss and chose to defer, so the Eagles started off on offense.