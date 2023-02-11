The game we've been anxiously awaiting since the season kicked off in September is almost here. Super Bowl LVII will commence on Sunday and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

To get there, in the AFC, the Chiefs first had to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, who had a chance to make their second consecutive Super Bowl but this time Kansas City was able to pull off a victory at home.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the San Francisco 49ers in the title game, as the 49ers saw two quarterbacks get hurt in the game.

So, how can you watch the Super Bowl? And where will it be played? Here's what you need to know.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl?

This year's Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona -- home of the Arizona Cardinals.

About State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium has both a retractable playing field and a retractable roof, the first of its kind in North America. It was completed in August of 2006 and has hosted a variety of events, from the Super Bowl to the annual Fiesta Bowl, international soccer matches, motorsports as well as trade and consumer shows. State Farm Stadium has a capacity of 63,400 people, but can be expanded for "mega events" to fit 73,000 people.

The stadium cost $455 million to build and was originally named University of Phoenix Stadium from 2006 until 2018.

Stadium's Super Bowl history

This year's game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, marking the third Super Bowl at the venue. The first Super Bowl at the location was won by the New York Giants, who ended the New England Patriots' perfect season in 2008. The second Super Bowl there was won by the Patriots, defeating the Seattle Seahawks. In just a few weeks, a new champion will be crowned on that field.