He's only 27, but Patrick Mahomes has already built a career worthy of a gold jacket and a bronze bust inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mahomes added to his laundry list of accomplishments during the Chiefs' victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

In one of the best Super Bowls ever, Mahomes took home MVP honors after throwing for three touchdowns in Kansas City's 38-35 win over Philadelphia. His 26-yard-run on the Chiefs' final drive set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal.

Mahomes became the 13th starting quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the quarterbacks who have previously accomplished this feat, all but one who is eligible has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Starting quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl wins

Bart Starr (I, II)

Bob Griese (VII, VIII)

Roger Staubach (VI, XII)

Terry Bradshaw (IX, X, XIII, XIV)

Jim Plunkett (XV, XVIII)

Joe Montana (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV)

Troy Aikman (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

John Elway (XXXII, XXXIII)

Tom Brady (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)

Ben Roethlisberger (XL, XLIII)

Peyton Manning (XLI, 50)

Eli Manning (XLII, XLVI)

Patrick Mahomes (LIV, LVIII)

Mahomes also became the 11th player to win the Super Bowl and league MVP in the same season. He's the first do so during the 21st century.

Players to win league MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season

QB Bart Starr (1967)

QB Terry Bradshaw (1978)

K Mark Moseley (1982)

LB Lawrence Taylor (1986)

QB Joe Montana (1989)

RB Emmitt Smith (1993)

QB Steve Young (1994)

QB Brett Favre (1996)

RB Terrell Davis (1998)

QB Kurt Warner (1999)

Patrick Mahomes (2022)

Mahomes also joined Starr, Bradshaw, Montana, Smith, Young and Warner as the only players in NFL history to win league and Super Bowl MVP in the season season. That makes Mahomes' 2022 season among the most decorated in NFL history.

Mahomes also joined the following list of players who have won multiple Super Bowl MVP trophies.

Terry Bradshaw (XIII, XIV)

Joe Montana (XVI, XIX, XXIV)

Tom Brady (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV)

Eli Manning (XLII, XLVI)

Patrick Mahomes (LIV, LVII)

Already the youngest player to win league and Super Bowl MVP before his 25th birthday, Mahomes further added to his legacy this season. He led the NFL with 5,250 yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. And despite playing through a high ankle sprain, Mahomes willed the Chiefs past the Jaguars and the defending AFC champion Bengals in the playoffs. In the Super Bowl, Mahomes led his team to a victory over a defense that sacks opposing quarterbacks 70 times during the regular season.

Mahomes represents the recent changing of the guard that has taken place regarding franchise quarterbacks. Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger have each retired since the end of the 2020 season. While those players are gone, Mahomes embodies the new generation of quarterbacks who are already taking America's most popular sport to even greater heights.