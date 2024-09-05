There's no more waiting. The 2024 NFL season is officially upon us. And what better way to ring in the new year than with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night? Football fans are in for a treat as the race for the next Lombardi gets underway.

Speaking of next Lombardi, which contenders are best-suited to make a true run at glory? And which superstars are bound for top accolades along the way? We polled more than a dozen of our NFL experts here at CBS Sports to give you pre-Week 1 predictions for everything from MVP to Super Bowl champs:

MVP

Others receiving votes: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Packers QB Jordan Love, Lions QB Jared Goff, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Mahomes already has two MVPs under his belt, but it's clear no one expects him to slow down entering his seventh season as a starter. Interestingly enough, though, a whopping nine (9) different quarterbacks received votes for this year's top award. It speaks to the plethora of talent at the position.

Offensive Player of the Year

Others receiving votes: Bills QB Josh Allen, Ravens RB Derrick Henry, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

It's the year of the wide receiver. Or so it seems. Hill and Lamb were arguably the most explosive pass catchers of 2023, and as the featured targets in still-scary offenses, they're both poised to maintain video-game production. Hall is the wild card, looking to stay fully healthy and speedy as New York's lead back. Noticeably absent from the entire poll: Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey.

Defensive Player of the Year

Others receiving votes: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, Texans DE Will Anderson Jr., Browns DE Myles Garrett, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, Jets CB Sauce Gardner

It's a mild surprise that Parsons hasn't already claimed this award, racking up more than 40 sacks in three NFL seasons. Maybe now is his time. Hunter is an intriguing pick going on 30, and he's actually one of two Texans pass rushers to get a vote here, primed for top-level sack numbers under DeMeco Ryans.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Others receiving votes: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy

If you thought the 2024 quarterback class wasn't historic already, producing a record six first-round picks, look no further than this poll, where literally 50% of that group drew at least one vote for Rookie of the Year. Williams flashed some of his trademark razzle-dazzle during a promising preseason debut.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Others receiving votes: Steelers LB Payton Wilson, Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

Defensive players didn't dominate the start of this year's draft, but Latu and Verse have a chance to redeem the 2024 rookie class with anticipated roles off the edge. Verse, in particular, should benefit from playing alongside promising Rams starters Kobie Turner and Byron Young in Los Angeles.

Comeback Player of the Year

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (8 votes)

Others receiving votes: Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Colts QB Anthony Richardson, Steelers QB Russell Wilson, Browns RB Nick Chubb

This one was a no-brainer for us. And why not? Rodgers lasted all of four snaps before going down with an Achilles tear in his infamous 2023 Jets debut. But if he's upright this time around, he's got all the pieces he needs to get New York back in the playoff conversation. Can he finally deliver on the promise?

Coach of the Year

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald (3 votes) T-Packers' Matt LaFleur, Chargers' Jim Harbaugh (2 votes)

Others receiving votes: Dan Quinn (Commanders), Shane Steichen (Colts), Sean Payton (Broncos), Sean McVay (Rams), Mike McDaniel (Dolphins), Raheem Morris (Falcons)

Macdonald is coming off a hot year as the Ravens' defensive coordinator, and with a solid group of skill weapons headlined by DK Metcalf, it's possible he could have Seattle challenging for an instant playoff spot in the NFC West. This is a varied bunch, though, with nine (9) different coaches drawing a vote.

Super Bowl matchup



Super Bowl champion

Chiefs (3 votes) Packers (2 votes)

Other predictions: Chiefs over Rams (Brock Vereen), Ravens over Rams (Amy Trask)

Only two teams received more than one vote to win it all, and interestingly enough, Green Bay with young Jordan Love finished second only to the reigning champions. The Chiefs unsurprisingly led the whole pack with five (5) votes for at least a Super Bowl appearance, while the Lions finished second in that category with four (4), though only one analyst actually picked Detroit to hoist the trophy.