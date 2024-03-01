The 2024 NFL Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a third straight year, players will do measurements and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented linebackers to their rosters via the draft. Some of the top players at this position are Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. out of Clemson and Payton Wilson via N.C. State.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the linebackers at the combine, along with some winners and losers from each position group.

LB measurements