The 2024 NFL Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a third straight year, players will do measurements and on-field workouts all in the same day.
Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented linebackers to their rosters via the draft. Some of the top players at this position are Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. out of Clemson and Payton Wilson via N.C. State.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the linebackers at the combine, along with some winners and losers from each position group.
LB measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight (pounds)
|40-yard dash
|Hand size*
|Arm length*
|Wingspan*
Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
6-2 1/8
230
|4.51
9 3/4
|34
|80 1/4
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)
6-0
228
|N/A
9 1/4
|31 1/2
|74 3/4
Payton Wilson (N.C. State)
6-4
233
|4.43
9
|30 1/2
|75 3/4
Ty'Ron Hopper (Missouri)
6-2
231
8 7/8
|31 3/8
|77 3/4
Tyrice Knight (UTEP)
|6-1/2
|233
|4.63
|9 1/4
|32 1/2
|80 3/8
Jaylan Ford (Texas)
6-2
240
9 1/2
|31 3/4
|74 3/8
Marist Liufau (Notre Dame)
6-2
234
|4.64
9 7/8
|34 1/4
|79 3/8
Junior Colson (Michigan)
6-2 1/4
238
9 3/8
|32.50
|77 1/2
Cedric Gray (North Carolina)
6-1 1/2
234
|4.66
9
|32 1/2
|78 3/8
Jontrey Hunter (Georgia State)
6-1 7/8
236
|4.58
9
|31 7/8
|76 7/8
Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)
6-2 3/8
233
9 1/4
|31 5/8
|77 1/8
Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)
6-1 3/8
241
|4.58
10 1/4
|31 1/2
|77 3/4
Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
6-2
233
|4.63
9 7/8
|32 7/8
|81
JD Bertrand (Notre Dame)
6-0 7/8
235
9.75
|30.62
|74 7/8
Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)
6-1/2
236
|4.56
9 1/4
|32 7/8
|79 5/8
Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
6-1
237
|4.51
9 1/8
|32 5/8
|79 1/8
Khalid Duke (Kansas State)
6-3
246
|4.80
9 1/4
|32 5/8
|78 3/8
Steele Chambers (Ohio State)
6-0 3/4
226
9 1/2
|30 1/2
|73 5/8
Michael Barrett (Michigan)
5-11 3/8
233
8 1/2
|32 1/8
|78
Tatum Bethune (Florida State)
5-11 1/2
229
10
|32 3/8
|78 1/4
Kalen Deloach (Florida State)
5-11 1/2
210
|4.47
8 5/8
|31 1/2
|74 7/8
Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian)
6-1 7/8
236
|4.64
9
|31 7/8
Easton Gibbs (Minnesota)
6-3/8
232
|4.73
9 1/4
|30 3/8
|72 1/2
David Ugwoegbu (Houston)
6-3 7/8
250
10 1/4
|33 3/4
Aaron Casey (Indiana)
6-7/8
231
|4.75
9 3/8
|32 3/4
|77 7/8
|Maema Njongmeta (Wisconsin)
|6
|229
|4.91
|9 3/8
|32 1/8
|78 2/8
|Jordan Magee (Temple)
|6-1 3/8
|228
|4.55
|8 3/4
|32
|76
|Darius Muasau (UCLA)
|5-11 7/8
|225
|4.70
|9 1/2''
|31 1/2
|74 3/4