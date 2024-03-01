Friday afternoon was bitter sweet for Nate Wiggins. Wiggins, one of the top-ranked cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, sustained an injury after running a blazing time of 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. Wiggins suffered a hip flexor injury but is expected to be fine for Clemson's Pro Day, according to NFL Media.

While the injury is unfortunate, Wiggins is surely happy with his 40 time. He told Steel Insider Jim Wexell that he had run a 4.27 during his training leading up to the combine.

While he's being projected as a first-round pick, Wiggins (who is only 20) feels that he hasn't come close to reaching his potential.

"I feel I can get more physical," he told Wexell, "but I feel I'm a pretty physical corner right now but I can get more physical. ... They want me to gain weight but I don't feel I'm a bad weight. When we cut film, there's nobody pushing me around. My goal is to get to 192, 193. I'm 185 now."

Wiggins also addressed his lack of career picks. He had just three interceptions at Clemson, but two of them came against top quarterback prospect Drake Maye. One of those picks was a 98-yard pick six in the 2022 ACC title game.

"My sophomore year I dropped eight," Wiggins said. "Nah, it wasn't bad hands, I just didn't come up with the play."

Wiggins is hoping to make more plays for whoever selects him in April's draft.