While the New England Patriots are ushering in a new era, Bill Belichick may still have an influence on what his former team does during the 2024 NFL Draft, especially when it comes to the No. 3 overall pick.

Belichick "loved" LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was at the top of the team's draft board when Belichick was still in New England, according to NFL Media, and Belichick was going to try and do everything in his power to draft him.

Will new head coach Jerod Mayo follow suit, or will he and the Patriots change course? That question will ultimately be answered when New England is on the clock on April 25. The Patriots need help at quarterback, so taking one with the No. 3 overall pick makes sense.

It's easy to see why Belichick is a fan of Daniels. During his final season at LSU, Daniels completed a whopping 72.2 percent of his passes with 40 touchdowns against just four picks. He also ran for an astounding 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Daniels' phenomenal season was immortalized when he was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy.

While Belichick is gone, the Patriots apparently still have interest in Daniels. New England reportedly met with Daniels at the combine, along with fellow quarterback prospects Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix. They are slated to meet with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Wednesday night.