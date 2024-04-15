Most NFL franchises have roster needs to varying degrees. Some of those needs significantly outweigh the others and that is the case for a handful of franchises.

Here are five teams that will almost certainly address one specific need in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Tennessee Titans: Offensive tackle

As part of its coaching search, Tennessee made it clear to candidates that they intend to move forward with Will Levis as the starting quarterback. They have done everything in their power to support him this offseason by signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard and center Lloyd Cushenberry. Wide receiver and offensive tackle were viewed as the most likely outcomes for the Titans at No. 7 overall but they used free agency to sign Ridley and released incumbent starting left tackle Andre Dillard. Levis spent last offseason running for his life but now the franchise has one of the league's best offensive line teachers, Bill Callahan, and are likely to use its first round pick on the offensive line for the second consecutive year.

New Orleans Saints: Offensive tackle

New Orleans' offensive tackle desperation is a developing situation. Left tackle Trevor Penning is a former first-round selection, but he has not lived up to expectations. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the structural integrity of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee is a concern coming off injury. The Saints have always maximized their investment into the offensive line so the current situation has to make them uneasy. At No. 14 overall, they can get a quality solution at either tackle spot.

Dallas Cowboys: Offensive tackle

The need could be expanded to include offensive guard, because it really boils down to how the franchise feels about Tyler Smith, who played guard when Tyron Smith was healthy and left tackle when he was not. Center Tyler Biadasz signed with Washington as well. The team claims to be comfortable with the offensive line as it is currently constructed but it is just trying not to bring anymore unwanted attention to its current situation.

Atlanta Falcons: Pass rusher

Every team in the Top-10 overall has been linked to an offensive position with the exception of Atlanta. The Falcons could address cornerback but they really need a player that can make the opposing quarterback uncomfortable and get him off his spot. Will it be Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu or Florida State's Jared Verse? Turner offers more dynamic qualities but does not have the highest floor of the group.

The Falcons could also trade down if there is a team desperate for quarterback, wide receiver or offensive line help.

Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback

Indianapolis set out to upgrade the cornerback position this offseason within a reasonable parameter. There were reports of their varying level of interest in cornerback L'Jarius Sneed before he was dealt from Kansas City to the Titans. Fortunately, there is a golden opportunity for the organization to address that position in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams will be in a frenzy to draft quarterbacks, wide receivers and offensive tackles like Target shoppers there to buy viral 'Stanley' cups, but the Colts are the shopper minding their own business buying toilet paper and other essentials. Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean are expected to come off the board first. Indianapolis should be able to get their hands on one of them.

The wild card is whether or not Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is available. If that were to occur, then general manager Chris Ballard would have a difficult choice to make.

Detroit Lions: Cornerback

A few years ago, Detroit had a grocery list and they began crossing those off as they were addressed.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive tackle

Linebacker

They continued working towards a complete roster this offseason by signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader and edge rusher Marcus Davenport. They traded for veteran cornerback Carlton Davis but were blindsided by an off-field incident involving Cam Sutton. A position that had been crossed off the list is now back. Cornerback is one of the biggest needs remaining on a roster that has goals of competing for a Super Bowl.

