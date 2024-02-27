Quarterback Drake Maye is just two months away from hearing his name called at the NFL Draft and finding out which team he will get to work with in 2024 and potentially beyond. As he prepares for what will be one of, if not the, biggest moments in his football career, he is getting advice from a quarterback who spent many years as a starter in the league.

Maye is working with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who played 17 seasons in the league. Rivers spent one year with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring after the 2020 season.

The top prospect had high praise for Rivers and complimented his drive to compete, even in retirement.

"He's one of the best, he reminds me of my brothers. Loves to compete," Maye said (via Adam Schefter). "He's out there, we're throwing six step outs, a 10-yard drill throwing into the net, and he retired two or three years ago but he still won the competition. So he's just a competitor. Not only that, he's just one of the guys. Gets along with people so well and knows the game."

It takes a lot to be a successful quarterback in the NFL and being a top pick is no guarantee that you will have a lengthy career. One element of longevity in the league is staying healthy, something Rivers was lucky enough to experience for most of his time in the league.

"I think the biggest thing about Phil is he stayed healthy for so long in his career," Maye said. "Such a long career ... So I just pick his brain on how he stayed healthy. He's a big dude like me so just trying to kind of find ways to relate to him."

Rivers started 16 games every year from 2006 to 2020. The league did not move to 17 regular season games until 2021.

The 42-year-old was an eight-time Pro Bowler, was the NFL passer rating leader in 2008, the league passing leader in 2010 and was Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

Maye noted that Rivers approach and how he got ready for games is a big reason for the success he saw. The future NFL player said Rivers discussed ways to avoid quarterbacks hits and sacks.

"I think the biggest thing with Philip is how he prepared. Preparation, knowing where he's hot is what he talked about, avoiding hits, he's one of the best at it, getting the ball out quick," Maye said. "He'd always talk about checking the ball down, don't be afraid to check it down so just little stuff like that goes a long way from holding the ball a little longer, taking an extra hit."

Another characteristic Maye sees in Rivers is his toughness, saying, "he's just a tough son of a gun."

"I think that's the biggest thing he preached," Maye continued. "He's tough. He'll get in there, take a hit, and get right back up, and he said he didn't cuss, but he'll talk a little trash. One of the best trash talkers out there so it's just great to be around some of those guys."

Maye also snuck in a dig at Rivers college team, NC State, saying, "And both ACC guys, I know he went to the wrong school in the ACC, but some of that same stuff so just trying to pick his brain."

Where Maye will land when the Draft takes place on April 25 in Detroit, Michigan is still unknown, but many experts are projecting he will go in the first three picks.