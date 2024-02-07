The NFL world is focused on Super Bowl LVIII this week, but the 2024 NFL Draft is not far away. One of the most intriguing prospects in this year's class is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a versatile pass-catcher who was a mismatch in college, and should be a mismatch at the next level.

On Radio Row in Las Vegas, Bowers was asked by NBC Sports' Mike Florio and Chris Simms which NFL team he would like to play for. Prospects usually avoid giving a straight answer when it comes to inquiries like these, but Bowers actually named a team: the Tennessee Titans.

Bowers became the first two-time John Mackey Award winner this past season. In 35 games, Bowers recorded the most receptions (175), receiving yards (2,538) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a tight end in SEC history. A two-time College Football National Champion, Bowers is one of the best college tight ends ever.

The Titans have a new head coach in Brian Callahan, who will surely bring more passing to Music City, and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most figure Tennessee will select an offensive lineman with its first pick, as the Titans' unit was one of the worst in the league in 2023, but selecting an offensive weapon is absolutely on the table for general manager Ran Carthon as well.

Our CBS Sports NFL Draft Experts have Bowers going all over the first round in their most recent mock drafts. He has been projected as high as No. 5 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, and as low as No. 14 overall to the New Orleans Saints.