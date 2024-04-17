With the NFL Draft fast approaching, arguably the biggest open question is how many quarterbacks will be selected consecutively to begin the draft, and where they will land. There could be as many as five or six quarterbacks selected in the first round overall, but there are also several who could be taken on Day 2.

It's widely expected the Chicago Bears will take USC's Caleb Williams at No. 1. There is a near-consensus that the Washington Commanders will decide between LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 2. The New England Patriots could take one of those players at No. 3 or elect to trade down. The Nos. 4 and 5 overall picks, currently belonging to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, are hot trade commodities as teams further down the board vie to move up for their quarterback of choice.

One of the teams that has apparently been in the quarterback market is the New York Giants. There have been several reports the Giants are interested in moving up to land a replacement for Daniel Jones, on whom they lavished a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, but seems to have fallen out of favor after another disappointing year.

If the Giants can't move up from the No. 6 slot to land one of the top passers in the draft, though, they could be interested in one of the players available at the top of the second or even the third round, or in trading back into the latter portion of the first to land their next quarterback.

To that end, the Giants hosted both Oregon's Bo Nix and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler on pre-draft visits, according to NFL Media. Nix is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and 37th overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, while Rattler checks in as the No. 8 passer and 125th overall player. Nix has been considered a potential late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, while Rattler has been in the Day 2 or Day 3 mix.

The Giants would probably prefer to get one of the top few players on the board if they are going to move on from Jones and hand the reins to a young quarterback, but will likely have to find a willing trade partner in order to do so. With so many teams motivated to move up, they might get locked out of that market, so doing their homework on players a bit further down the list is a necessary step to take ahead of the draft.