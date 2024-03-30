Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is hoping to hear his name called early in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could be the second player off the board to the Washington Commanders. However, a picture that went viral this past week raised some concerns about a specific body part of Daniels'.

In a report revealing which teams would meet with Daniels at his pro day, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport used this photo on social media:

As you can see, something looks off with Daniels' right elbow. On Friday, the quarterback took to social media to address the issue everyone was now talking about.

Whatever is wrong or not wrong with Daniels' elbow didn't affect his play. The Arizona State transfer won the Heisman Trophy this past season after dominating through the air and on the ground. Daniels recorded the highest passer efficiency in a season in FBS history (208.0), led the FBS in total yards per game (412.2) and total touchdowns per game (4.2) and led all FBS quarterbacks in yards per attempt (11.7) and yards per rush (8.4).

He is without a doubt one of the top quarterbacks in this class, and a mystifying image of his elbow won't change that.