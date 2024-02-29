Countless times during Daniel Snyder's ownership, the Washington Commanders were accused of infighting, with executives seemingly at odds over key draft-day decisions. That's not stopping new owner Josh Harris from having a sizable role in the team's 2024 draft preparations, partaking in at least six interviews with top quarterback prospects, according to ESPN.

It's not unusual for NFL owners to speak with potential first-round quarterback selections, especially those projected to go in the top five, but sometimes those meetings occur during visits to team facilities. In Harris' case, the new owner is on hand in Indianapolis at the scouting combine, per ESPN, and sitting in on each of the club's in-person conversations with top signal-callers.

That presumably includes USC's Caleb Williams, the consensus No. 1 prospect, and North Carolina's Drake Maye, an anticipated early-first-round target who figures to be available when Washington selects No. 2 overall.

Harris was also present for the Commanders' head coach and general manager hiring process, which produced Dan Quinn and Adam Peters, respectively. All three have seemingly been working in tandem at the combine, though it's unclear how much Harris has steered conversation with top quarterback prospects during the interviews.