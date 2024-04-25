The 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and with the growing interest in USA sports betting nationwide, books are putting out more 2024 NFL Draft prop bets than ever before. The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, Michigan. The early rounds are expected to be heavy on offensive players being selected with up to six quarterbacks being mentioned as potential first round picks during the pre-draft process. Former USC quarterback is the overwhelming -20000 favorite to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears are followed in the top five by the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Commanders are also expected to target a quarterback at No. 2 overall, with 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels listed as the -185 favorite to be selected in that spot. Will Washington end up selecting Daniels, or will they target someone like Drake Maye (+175) or J.J. McCarthy (+800)? Which 2024 NFL Draft prop picks should you lock in? Before locking in any 2024 NFL Draft prop bets of your own, you'll want to see what SprotsLine NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say.

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gathers information from a plethora of sources throughout the game.

La Canfora joined SportsLine as a wagering analyst in 2022, giving out weekly best bets and selections throughout the NFL season, appearing on live betting shows, and making other regular appearances on CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine. La Canfora finished last season on a blistering run, posting a 59-32 record on his NFL picks, returning more than $2,300 for $100 players. Anybody who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and has revealed his best prop bets and multiple longshot prop plays, including two that return 35-1.

One of the 2024 NFL Draft prop bets La Canfora recommends: Take Michael Penix Jr. drafted 32nd overall or earlier. Penix began his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington where he would blossom into one of the best players in the country. In his final season in Seattle, Penix finished in second place in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting, and led his team to a 14-1 overall record and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Penix produced massive numbers as a passer during his time at Washington, finishing with 9,544 yards, 67 touchdown passes, and 19 interceptions in his two seasons quarterbacking the Huskies. During pre-draft workouts he flashed elite level athleticism, running his 40-yard-dash in 4.46 seconds at Washington's Pro Day. There were some injury concerns coming out of college, but those have since been settled.

"The media made more of the medicals than any team I spoke to about him. I very easily could see him going to the Vikings, Broncos, Raiders or Seahawks in the first half of the first round, and frankly at this point would be surprised if he didn't land there. There's so much production and upside," La Canfora told SportsLine. See which other NFL Draft props La Canfora loves here.

La Canfora also loves several other underdog NFL Draft props and is releasing a pair of monster 35-1 longshot picks.

What are the best 2024 NFL Draft prop bets you can make, and which props should you hammer for a massive 35-1 payout?