Few NFL teams tend to move around the draft board as often as the Philadelphia Eagles. And this year may be no exception. Days ahead of the start of the 2024 draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been exploring a trade up from the club's No. 22 overall selection, per ESPN, with a top cornerback prospect potentially in mind.

Roseman recently admitted to reporters that he enjoys "talking to other teams" in an effort to "work together," joking that trades are his favorite part of the offseason. Many around the NFL, meanwhile, believe the general manager covets a new cover man, as ESPN reported, which could lead to a leap up the first round.

Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell are the consensus top two cornerbacks in this year's class, and both have been widely projected as top-15 selections. Roseman has never selected a first-round corner since becoming the Eagles' general manager in 2010, but he suggested recently that other factors have had a hand in that track record. He does, however, have a history of trading into new slots on Day 1 of the draft.

In fact, the Eagles have traded up in three straight drafts entering this week's event. In 2021, after initially moving down from No. 6 overall, Roseman moved back up to No. 10 to select wide receiver DeVonta Smith. A year later, in 2022, the team traded up to select defensive lineman Jordan Davis, then flipped its second Day 1 pick for veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown. And then, last year, they went up to No. 9 to take Davis' former teammate, Jalen Carter.