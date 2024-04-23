The 2024 NFL Draft is just about here, where talking season ends and team building begins. For the teams that kick off the draft, there is much to consider. Do they draft for position, do they ignore needs and select the best player available or do they trade their pick? Each decision will have major ramifications, so it's important these front offices make the correct ones.

What has each team in the top 10 said about their respective situation? Let's take a look.

No. 1 overall pick: Chicago Bears

The Bears certainly seem ready to make the first overall selection Thursday night. The football world expect it to be Caleb Williams, but the team isn't ready to share its intent just yet. "So unfortunately, it's one of those things I think everyone's got to tune in on Thursday to watch and figure out," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said with a big smile, via NBC Sports Chicago. "But I feel really good about our process and where we are and where we're headed. So we know what we're going to do but everyone is going to have to wait until Thursday."

No. 2 pick: Washington Commanders

The Commanders have received trade calls on the No. 2 overall pick, but it doesn't appear they will move down.

"We feel great about staying at No. 2," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said, via 7News DC. "I don't see a whole lot of scenarios where we trade down, to be honest with you. We feel great about sticking there."

No. 3 pick: New England Patriots

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said last week New England is "open for business" at No. 3 overall, via ESPN, but could stick and pick its quarterback of the future.

NFL Media reports the Patriots have received trade calls, but haven't received the kind of offer that would lead to them moving down.

No. 4 pick: Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said that he's had talks with multiple teams regarding the No. 4 overall pick, and that they are ready to continue having those conversations when the phone rings.

No. 5 pick: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are widely viewed as a team ready to trade down, but will they?

"There's certainly, 'It's too good of a deal,' because of what you're getting back. They have to make it attractive for us to move away from those players. The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash,' I don't think that's a trade that we're interested in," general manager Joe Hortiz said, via NFL.com. "If we're going to trade away from great players, there has to be a reason, in terms of value, for us. Certainly, there are going to be more great players in the draft, but it has to make sense to you and it has to make sense to the team that is wanting to come up."

No. 6 pick: New York Giants

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters that he was surprised to receive so many calls about the possibility of moving back from No. 6 overall. Schoen said the Giants don't feel the need to add a quarterback in the draft, but when it comes to picking this high, it's important to keep your cards "close to the vest."

No. 7 pick: Tennessee Titans

Titans general manager Ran Carthon says Tennessee will listen to all calls to see if there's anything enticing, but there are also some prospects where if they are available at No. 7, the team will not trade down, via ESPN.

No. 8 pick: Atlanta Falcons

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said, "It's the best player available ... for us." He also is anticipating an uptick in trade calls.

No. 9 pick: Chicago Bears

"It's hard to answer right now," Poles said when asked about the No. 9 overall pick, via NBC Sports Chicago. "As the draft unfolds, there's going to be some indicators that start to educate us on how we need to move to acquire the top talents in this draft.

"The nice thing is from the work that we've done I feel pretty good about just being flexible."

No. 10 pick: New York Jets

General manager Joe Douglas said he believes his Jets are in a "good spot," and that they "definitely have 10 players that we're excited to take."