This past weekend, NFL Media reported that longtime Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was not expected to return to Dallas in 2024. The 33-year-old is a free agent, and the Cowboys want to use their available monies elsewhere. The Dallas Morning News reported that Smith and the Cowboys stand drastically apart financially.

A veteran left tackle is always going to garner interest on the open market, and one team that is expected to pursue Smith when free agency arrives is the New England Patriots, according to MassLive.

The Patriots are expected to be in the market for a new left tackle this offseason with Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu now free agents, and Smith is a clear option. The five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler has not played a full season since 2015 due to injuries, but has been effective when in the lineup. In 2023, PFF awarded Smith with an 88.6 pass-blocking grade, the highest in the entire league among offensive linemen to play 100 or more snaps. Adding an experienced left tackle is a good idea to help the young quarterback whom New England will likely select at No. 3 overall.

As for what Smith's contract could look like, that's where it gets tricky. According to Spotrac's market value tool, Smith could fetch a one-year, $7,481,509 deal. Smith is arguably worth more, as he plays a premier position. The market can dictate price depending on how many teams are interested in Smith. Still, the Patriots are in good position to pursue anyone they want, as they are projected to have the most available cap space in the NFL with $101,771,054, per Over The Cap.

The left tackle market in free agency is not seen as a deep one. Other players looking for new deals include Charles Leno Jr., Duane Brown and Donovan Smith.