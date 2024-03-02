The NFL offseason is officially underway, as the combine takes place this week, while free agency begins in two weeks. Recently, the NFL announced that the official salary cap figure for 2024 would be $255.4 million -- which is up from $224.8 million. The $30.6 million increase is the largest in free agency history.

The "football business" is doing quite well, which is good news for all 32 NFL teams, as it gives them more financial flexibility for roster building. Some teams will use this boost to be even more aggressive in free agency, while others will sit back and reconsider cost-cutting measures.

Now that we are approaching free agency, this is a good time to revisit the salary cap situations for every team. Let's take a look.

Salary cap figures via Over The Cap on March 2

Team Cap space Patriots $101,771,054 Commanders $91,542,471 Bears $78,677,957 Titans $75,675,198 Colts $70,097,840 Texans $69,682,172 Cardinals $56,842,512 Lions $52,542,221 Bengals $48,551,440 Raiders $42,035,109 Eagles $41,916,729 Rams $40,873,495 Falcons $37,647,401 Buccaneers $37,613,002 Panthers $35,003,547 Vikings $34,751,005 Giants $32,606,580 Jaguars $29,233,712 Jets $20,705,353 Packers $13,628,514 Ravens $12,536,619 Seahawks $12,167,477 Steelers $7,999,755 Browns $6,799,577 Chiefs $3,462,361 49ers -$285,281 Cowboys -$10,603,247 Broncos -$16,354,889 Saints -$17,134,783 Chargers -$25,674,997 Dolphins -$31,638,623 Bills -$41,313,381

It is now the Patriots who have the most cash available, as the release of cornerback J.C. Jackson freed up $14.4 million. Armed with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, New England is in good position to begin the post-Bill Belichick era. The team ahead of them in the draft order, the Commanders, initially led the league in available monies. The Bears are another team sitting pretty this offseason with over $78 million in cap space. They also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for the second straight year.

While the $30.6 million increase was good news, it doesn't mean everyone is out of the woods just yet. There are currently eight teams still above the cap number, which means they will be limited in what they can accomplish in free agency. The teams currently worst off are the Dolphins (-$31,638,623) and the Bills (-$41,313,381).