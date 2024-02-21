A year ago, it would have been unfathomable to think that the Cleveland Browns would part ways with Nick Chubb. That's certainly not the case now, though, as the four-time Pro Bowl running back has been tabbed as a possible salary cap casualty.

The Athletic and NFL Media are among several outlets who believe that Chubb might soon find himself on the open market. Chubb's contract and his recent injury are the reasons for that speculation.

Chubb missed the Browns' final 16 games of the 2023 season after suffering a serious knee injury that required multiple surgeries. He would carry a salary cap hit of $16 million next season, but it would cost the Browns just $4 million in deal money if they cut him. Chubb is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million extension.

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 28 Yds 170 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

When healthy, the 28-year-old Chubb is arguably the NFL's best running back. During his first five seasons with the Browns, Chubb rushed for 6,341 yards and 48 touchdowns. Chubb's 5.3 career yards-per-carry average is the seventh-best average in NFL history and the third highest for a running back.

Last year's knee injury, his salary situation and the success of backup Jerome Ford, however, have led some to believe that Chubb's days in Cleveland might be numbered.

Given his previous success and his immense popularity in Cleveland, one would think that the Browns would first ask Chubb to restructure his contract before waiving him. The Browns would take a massive PR hit if they parted with Chubb, who was one of the biggest contributors to the Browns' only playoff win this century.

If the Browns let him go, Chubb should have a pretty robust market. The Cowboys are an immediate team that jumps out, with Tony Pollard entering free agency.