Jake Browning had never taken an NFL snap going into the 2023 season. A year later, the backup quarterback has earned a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, receiving an exclusive-rights free-agent tender on Wednesday.

Browning, 27, started seven games for the Bengals in place of an injured Joe Burrow last season. He went 4-3, completing an NFL-leading 70.4% of his passes, to keep Cincinnati in the playoff picture. Now, he's poised to reprise his role as Burrow's top backup in 2024. As an exclusive-rights free agent (ERFA), he can either sign the Bengals' one-year tender or negotiate a new long-term deal.

Originally undrafted out of Washington in 2019, Browning earned $915,000 in 2023, per Over the Cap. His ERFA tender figures to feature a pay raise, as it's based on the player's experience level. Prior to last season, Browning had split his first four NFL seasons between the Bengals and Minnesota Vikings, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

He beat out veteran backup Trevor Siemian for the Bengals' No. 2 job last summer. Once Burrow landed on season-ending injured reserve with a wrist injury in November, Browning took over as the starter. He finished with 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 98.4 passer rating in his first professional action.