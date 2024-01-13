Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Washington will have a new head coach, a new general manager and an owner looking to jumpstart an organization that has had eight straight losing seasons. It has to get the quarterback right, and while Caleb Williams is my QB1, he will have competition. And if the Commanders think they have their guy, they'll trade up to get him -- even if it's just one spot -- before someone else does. TRADE DETAILS: Washington sends No. 2, No. 41, 2025 first-rounder to Chicago for No. 1 overall pick.

Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If the Bears are sticking with Justin Fields, they'll trade down, stockpile picks and hopefully remain in range for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots cannot come out of this draft without a quarterback. Drake Maye could push Caleb Williams for QB1, depending on the team -- and Jayden Daniels could be in the QB2 conversation, too. This QB class is deep at the top, so different teams will have different favorites.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals lost on a last-second field goal in Week 18 to remain in range of Marvin Harrison Jr., and if the Bears take a QB at No. 1, Harrison will almost certainly be the pick here. If the Bears take MH2, however, Arizona can bolster the offensive line and bookend last year's first-rounder, Paris Johnson Jr., with Olu Fashanu.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers will have a new coach and GM, but protecting Justin Herbert should remain the priority. Joe Alt will challenge Fashanu for OT1, but if either is available here, L.A. should seriously consider them.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and the Giants aren't tied to Daniel Jones beyond the 2024 season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans could go wide receiver here, but since it's an incredibly deep class at the position, they instead get some much-needed help for the offensive line with the Alabama right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Is this too high for Penix? Maybe, but given the way spun it -- and ran it -- against Texas in the semifinal, not to mention the way he's played the last two years at Washington, it's hard to make the case that he won't be in the mix as a first-round pick. There are some teams that think he's more of a Day 2 prospect, but let me put it this way: Is this Falcons team better with Penix than the QBs on the roster during the 2023 season?

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears trade down, recoup the pick they gave to Washington for Montez Sweat, get him a bookend edge rusher in Dallas Turner, and oh, by the way, also land Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets would love an offensive linemen here, but with the top 3 already off the board, they take WR2, who is more like WR1.5; Nabers was electric for LSU in 2023, and he will give Garrett Wilson some much-needed help in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings could be in the QB market, too, but if they re-sign Kirk Cousins, they could focus their attention on the defense, particularly edge rusher. Jared Verse is coming off another strong season, and he could be in the running for EDGE1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd With four QBs already off the board, Denver would have to trade up to land Russell Wilson's successor; otherwise, it could target wide receiver -- and Rome Odunze, who reminds me of A.J. Brown, has been special for the Huskies this season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Quarterback and edge rusher are considerations here, but with Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce coming along as the season progressed, the secondary could be the target here. Nate Wiggins had a solid season for Clemson; he's long, fast and consistently good in coverage, but he also improved his run support in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Saints could go wide receiver here, too, but Brock Bowers feels like stealing at No. 14; I'll repeat what I wrote back on Dec. 4, in my last mock draft: "In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; T.J. Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. I mention this because I think Brock Bowers is special. In fact, he's the No. 5 player on my big board. And maybe he's different; he'll be the tight end worth taking in the top 10." For now, though, I have him going in the middle of the round to New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he's a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Newton played on an Illini defense in 2022 that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, as well as Day 2 selections Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. He had a strong 2023 campaign, and the Seattle defense, especially along the defensive line, is in line for some reinforcements.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th All the Jaguars had to do was beat a banged-up Titans team in Week 18 to win the division. Instead they lost, missed the playoffs altogether, and head into the offseason with more questions than answers. Trevor Lawrence struggled, and while he bears much of the responsibility, the offensive line did him no favors.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals have tried to fortify the offensive line, but it just hasn't worked. They shouldn't quit; Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers have a history of only drafting defensive players in the first round, so I'm not going to break tradition here. Kool-Aid has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed, and that would be the only reason he'd still be available here. Otherwise, there's a lot to love about his game. Added bonus: he can be an asset in the return game.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Baker Mayfield had to go to Tampa to rediscover his game, and he's playing some of the best football of his career. If the Bucs bring him back, they can focus on other parts of the offense, specifically wide receiver, where Keon Coleman's size, speed and playmaking ability could see him go off the board earlier in the round.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 21 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th The Cardinals landed an offensive tackle with the No. 4 pick and circle back here (with the pick from the Texans) to get Kyler Murray a playmaking wide receiver. Mitchell is long, physical and fast, but he also runs short and intermediate routes like a shifty slot receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Sean McVay hasn't had a first-round pick since arriving in Los Angeles, but no team had a better draft then the Rams last spring: Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Puka Nacua -- the organization could legitimately have both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year, one a fifth-rounder, the other a third-rounder. I mention all that to say: expect whomever the Rams use a first-round pick on to be a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. (That's a lot of pressure on, in this case, Cooper DeJean, who is one of the best corners in this class and has return ability. Some teams even think he'll be able to play all over the secondary at the next level.)

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th Depending on where Pittsburgh ends up in the final draft order, I think it should seriously consider trading up for a QB. I don't expect that to happen, though, and instead it could look for interior offensive line help, or help in the secondary. Lassiter's long and he's physical, both in coverage and in run support. The ball production isn't there yet, but that'll come.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins' O-line battled injuries all season, and Fautanu, who has excelled at left tackle for Washington this season, could kick inside at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Barton played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke, and he was the anchor of that unit, but his NFL future will be inside, either at guard or center.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th Left tackle Donovan Smith is a free agent after the season, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor hasn't lived up to his contract. Rookie Wanya Morris has been capable in spot duty, but NFL teams are intrigued by Tyler Guyton's size and athleticism.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The biggest issues facing Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. Because on the field, he was unstoppable during the 2023 season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Trice only had seven sacks during the season -- including two against Texas and Quinn Ewers in the semifinal matchup -- but he also led all of FBS in QB pressures with 77 in 14 games. Now line him up opposite of Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit and imagine what that looks like.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills have six defensive linemen who could be free agents after the season, and while T'Vondre Sweat deservedly gets a lot of the pub, teammate Byron Murphy II is a twitched-up playmaker who could find his way into Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th We've been talking about Mitchell on the "With the First Pick" podcast for much of the fall, and while he'll need to refine his technique, he has all the physical tools you look for in an NFL cornerback. He's also a PBU machine.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th There are very few holes on this roster, but Chase Young, Cle Ferrell and Randy Gregory could be free agents after the season. Chop Robinson plays with one of the highest motors in football.