Sean Payton is going to find himself a new quarterback, who more fits what he wants to do offensively, over the next few months. We aren't sure what avenue he'll use to get that new passer, but it feels like the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.

In this mock, Payton and Co. get creative to land who they hope is their next franchise quarterback. And they snag a premier skill-position prospect in the process.

For this week, this is my Justin Fields trade, and it's a new one:

Patriots get: Fields, 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 110)

Bears get: 2024 third-round pick (No. 68), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps in New England

Important: The draft order is now set. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.