We are inside a week from the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off and it feels like the calm before the storm. Sure, we had the Vikings acquiring the No. 23 overall pick earlier in the pre-draft process, but I believe multiple trades within the first round are on the horizon, setting the stage for pandemonium on Thursday night. Because I think we could see at least a couple of first-round trades, that's exactly what I have unfolding in my lone mock draft of the offseason.
As expected, the Vikings are involved in one of them and, of course, both revolve around teams securing their quarterbacks of the future. Minnesota jumps into the top five to get theirs while the Las Vegas Raiders jump ahead of their division rival to squeak inside the top 10 to land a signal-caller. That means five quarterbacks are set to come off the board within the first 10 picks.
As you know, mock drafts are an inexact science, so I'll be happy if I get at least one selection (outside of Caleb Williams to Chicago) correct. Nevertheless, it's a fun exercise as we gear up for one of the best nights on the NFL calendar. Alright, we've rambled on long enough. Let's get to the mock!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
We're not going to overcomplicate this. Williams has been earmarked for the Bears the second they secured the top pick and Chicago has done a nice job crafting its roster around its new franchise QB in free agency.
Round 1, Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a tantalizing prospect who has a dynamic playmaking ability with both his arm and legs. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should have a field day tapping into his dual-threat ability.
Round 1, Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
While de facto GM Eliot Wolf did say the Patriots were "open for business," I think they'd have to be blown away to trade this pick. Personally, I'd stand pat and take the at-bat by drafting Maye, who has a ceiling that is too rich to pass up on.
Round 1, Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
This is where things could get interesting in terms of trades with QB-needy teams now looking to move up, but I have the Cardinals holding firm at No. 4 and securing the top wideout in the draft. After losing Hollywood Brown in free agency, Arizona needs to give Kyler Murray some pass-catching help, and what better way to do that than with Marvin Harrison Jr. coming to town?
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
This might be the most unoriginal trade-up this draft cycle, but there's a reason why so many people are pinpointing this spot to be where the Vikings make their move. It just makes sense. L.A. doesn't need QB and needs to bring aboard young/cheap talent, so moving down is a logical step. The Vikings get themselves a fascinating QB prospect who has won essentially everywhere he's gone in his football life.
Round 1, Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants could flirt with the idea of taking a QB at No. 6 if McCarthy was still on the board, but with the Vikings trading up ahead of them, they address a massive need by adding an elite pass catcher in Nabers. He arrives in New York as the clear No. 1 option for Daniel Jones.
Round 1, Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
This almost feels as locked in as Caleb Williams to the Bears. Tennessee has added at the skill positions all offseason to help Will Levis in Year 2 and now the Titans further those efforts with the top offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1, Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta spent the bulk of its offseason thus far addressing the offense, most notably by adding Kirk Cousins as its quarterback. Now, the Falcons turn to the draft to address the defense and add an explosive pass rusher in Turner.
Round 1, Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
It feels borderline illegal for a team to come out of Day 1 of the draft with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, but here the Bears are. They did add Keenan Allen via trade earlier this offseason, but the veteran is only under contract for one more year. Odunze presents Chicago with an opportunity to give Williams a top-flight running mate for years to come.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1, Pick 10
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Michael Penix Jr. is one of the more mysterious prospects in this draft due to the simple fact that it seems like nobody knows where he'll come off the board. His range spans from the backend of the top 10 to the top of the second, but we have the Raiders swooping in with a trade-up to bring the Washington product to Las Vegas. The Raiders jump ahead of the Broncos to secure Penix and New York gains some capital without drastically moving down the board.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 11
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
With the Jets moving down to may way for the Raiders to land Penix, Brock Bowers falls directly into the Chargers' lap, giving them a much-need pass-catching weapon for Justin Herbert.
Round 1, Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Denver isn't able to get into the QB frenzy but does address a key need in the secondary by adding the top corner on the board after a season where the Broncos ranked in the bottom third in the league in passing yards allowed.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1, Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jets did a good job of addressing their offensive line issues this offseason by adding tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, but neither one is signed beyond the 2024 season. That still makes tackle a key need entering this draft and they fill it by bringing aboard Fuaga.
Round 1, Pick 14
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Another team that could be the QB market, but in this mock New Orleans opts to fill its need along the offensive line with Latham. The Alabama prospect comes in as the heir apparent to Ryan Ramczyk.
Round 1, Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Debated going receiver here for Indy, but I like the Colts bolstering their secondary in the first round. Indy's pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the league in 2023 and Mitchell could come in and help occupy one of the boundary spots at corner opposite JuJu Brents.
Round 1, Pick 16
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Not sure a pass rusher is the biggest need for Seattle, but I think the Seahawks opt to take the best player available with Verse still on the board. Could be a Day 1 impact player off the edge for the Seahawks.
Round 1, Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Wide receiver is a need here for Jacksonville, but so is the interior of the defensive line. Murphy presents an opportunity to add an explosive player along its front.
Round 1, Pick 18
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Cincinnati added Trent Brown this offseason, but the veteran tackle is on a one-year deal and has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. With Fashanu still available, the Bengals to should be running to the podium to secure long-term protection for Joe Burrow.
Round 1, Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Rams are in the post-Aaron Donald era and need to try and recoup some of his production at pressuring the quarterback. While no one player will be able to do what Donald did, adding Latu isn't a bad start off the edge.
Round 1, Pick 20
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Steelers have two new quarterbacks on the roster and they use the draft to help protect whoever wins the starting job by bringing aboard a versatile lineman in Fautanu, who can play tackle or kick inside.
Round 1, Pick 21
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is a massive offensive tackle prospect standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 340 pounds. He can play either side of the line and could prove to be the successor to the oft-injured Terron Armstead.
Round 1, Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Draft analysts note that Jean could move to safety at the NFL level, but the Iowa corner does inject youth into a secondary that has both Darius Slay Jr. and James Bradberry both getting up there in age.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Remarkably, Brian Thomas Jr. is still on the board and -- similar to Brock Bowers earlier this round -- the LSU receiver falls right into Jim Harbaugh's lap. Coming away with Thomas Jr. and Bowers completely overhauls Los Angeles' offense after moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams earlier this offseason.
Round 1, Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Powers-Johnson gives Dallas some versatility along the interior of its offensive line as the Oregon product has the ability to play center (his main position for the Ducks) or kick to guard. He'd be a logical replacement for Tyler Biadasz, who signed with Washington in free agency.
Round 1, Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
It'd be wise for Green Bay to address its secondary with the likes of McKinstry to deepen a unit that struggled to stay on the field last season.
Round 1, Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
A swing for the fences type of addition for Tampa Bay off the edge as Robinson has a high ceiling thanks to his elite traits.
From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Arizona addressed its big need on offense at No. 4 with Harrison and come back around late in the first by addressing a key need on defense. Wiggins comes in as a highly athletic corner, who should be able to come in and start on the boundary.
Round 1, Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Bills GM Brandon Beane recently said the team doesn't need a true No. 1 to be successful. While that may be true, the Bills still need some wideouts for Josh Allen to throw the ball to and Mitchell could be a nice addition to cushion the blow of losing both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason.
Round 1, Pick 29
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton continues what has been a youth movement in recent drafts for the Lions along their defense line.
Round 1, Pick 30
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Baltimore has needs all along its offensive line, which has been gutted this offseason. Barton played left tackle in college but has the versatility to move around the line.
Round 1, Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Something will need to give between the 49ers and star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. By adding a young, talented, and cost-effective receiver in McConkey, San Francisco gives itself some flexibility with Aiyuk without running the risk of being thin at receiver.
Round 1, Pick 32
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Chiefs could put this pick up for sale for teams looking to try to get the fifth-year option with a prospect. If they do make the selection, solidifying the offensive line with Guyton wouldn't be a bad move at all.