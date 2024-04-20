From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 We're not going to overcomplicate this. Williams has been earmarked for the Bears the second they secured the top pick and Chicago has done a nice job crafting its roster around its new franchise QB in free agency.

Round 1, Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a tantalizing prospect who has a dynamic playmaking ability with both his arm and legs. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should have a field day tapping into his dual-threat ability.

Round 1, Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 While de facto GM Eliot Wolf did say the Patriots were "open for business," I think they'd have to be blown away to trade this pick. Personally, I'd stand pat and take the at-bat by drafting Maye, who has a ceiling that is too rich to pass up on.

Round 1, Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 This is where things could get interesting in terms of trades with QB-needy teams now looking to move up, but I have the Cardinals holding firm at No. 4 and securing the top wideout in the draft. After losing Hollywood Brown in free agency, Arizona needs to give Kyler Murray some pass-catching help, and what better way to do that than with Marvin Harrison Jr. coming to town?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1, Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 This might be the most unoriginal trade-up this draft cycle, but there's a reason why so many people are pinpointing this spot to be where the Vikings make their move. It just makes sense. L.A. doesn't need QB and needs to bring aboard young/cheap talent, so moving down is a logical step. The Vikings get themselves a fascinating QB prospect who has won essentially everywhere he's gone in his football life.

Round 1, Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Giants could flirt with the idea of taking a QB at No. 6 if McCarthy was still on the board, but with the Vikings trading up ahead of them, they address a massive need by adding an elite pass catcher in Nabers. He arrives in New York as the clear No. 1 option for Daniel Jones.

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This almost feels as locked in as Caleb Williams to the Bears. Tennessee has added at the skill positions all offseason to help Will Levis in Year 2 and now the Titans further those efforts with the top offensive tackle in the class.

Round 1, Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta spent the bulk of its offseason thus far addressing the offense, most notably by adding Kirk Cousins as its quarterback. Now, the Falcons turn to the draft to address the defense and add an explosive pass rusher in Turner.

Round 1, Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd It feels borderline illegal for a team to come out of Day 1 of the draft with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, but here the Bears are. They did add Keenan Allen via trade earlier this offseason, but the veteran is only under contract for one more year. Odunze presents Chicago with an opportunity to give Williams a top-flight running mate for years to come.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1, Pick 10 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 Michael Penix Jr. is one of the more mysterious prospects in this draft due to the simple fact that it seems like nobody knows where he'll come off the board. His range spans from the backend of the top 10 to the top of the second, but we have the Raiders swooping in with a trade-up to bring the Washington product to Las Vegas. The Raiders jump ahead of the Broncos to secure Penix and New York gains some capital without drastically moving down the board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 11 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 With the Jets moving down to may way for the Raiders to land Penix, Brock Bowers falls directly into the Chargers' lap, giving them a much-need pass-catching weapon for Justin Herbert.

Round 1, Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 0 SACKS 0 FF 0 INTS 0 Denver isn't able to get into the QB frenzy but does address a key need in the secondary by adding the top corner on the board after a season where the Broncos ranked in the bottom third in the league in passing yards allowed.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1, Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets did a good job of addressing their offensive line issues this offseason by adding tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, but neither one is signed beyond the 2024 season. That still makes tackle a key need entering this draft and they fill it by bringing aboard Fuaga.

Round 1, Pick 14 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Another team that could be the QB market, but in this mock New Orleans opts to fill its need along the offensive line with Latham. The Alabama prospect comes in as the heir apparent to Ryan Ramczyk.

Round 1, Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Debated going receiver here for Indy, but I like the Colts bolstering their secondary in the first round. Indy's pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the league in 2023 and Mitchell could come in and help occupy one of the boundary spots at corner opposite JuJu Brents.

Round 1, Pick 16 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Not sure a pass rusher is the biggest need for Seattle, but I think the Seahawks opt to take the best player available with Verse still on the board. Could be a Day 1 impact player off the edge for the Seahawks.

Round 1, Pick 17 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Wide receiver is a need here for Jacksonville, but so is the interior of the defensive line. Murphy presents an opportunity to add an explosive player along its front.

Round 1, Pick 18 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati added Trent Brown this offseason, but the veteran tackle is on a one-year deal and has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. With Fashanu still available, the Bengals to should be running to the podium to secure long-term protection for Joe Burrow.

Round 1, Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams are in the post-Aaron Donald era and need to try and recoup some of his production at pressuring the quarterback. While no one player will be able to do what Donald did, adding Latu isn't a bad start off the edge.

Round 1, Pick 20 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers have two new quarterbacks on the roster and they use the draft to help protect whoever wins the starting job by bringing aboard a versatile lineman in Fautanu, who can play tackle or kick inside.

Round 1, Pick 21 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Mims is a massive offensive tackle prospect standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 340 pounds. He can play either side of the line and could prove to be the successor to the oft-injured Terron Armstead.

Round 1, Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Draft analysts note that Jean could move to safety at the NFL level, but the Iowa corner does inject youth into a secondary that has both Darius Slay Jr. and James Bradberry both getting up there in age.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Remarkably, Brian Thomas Jr. is still on the board and -- similar to Brock Bowers earlier this round -- the LSU receiver falls right into Jim Harbaugh's lap. Coming away with Thomas Jr. and Bowers completely overhauls Los Angeles' offense after moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams earlier this offseason.

Round 1, Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Powers-Johnson gives Dallas some versatility along the interior of its offensive line as the Oregon product has the ability to play center (his main position for the Ducks) or kick to guard. He'd be a logical replacement for Tyler Biadasz, who signed with Washington in free agency.

Round 1, Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th It'd be wise for Green Bay to address its secondary with the likes of McKinstry to deepen a unit that struggled to stay on the field last season.

Round 1, Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th A swing for the fences type of addition for Tampa Bay off the edge as Robinson has a high ceiling thanks to his elite traits.

Houston Texans Round 1, Pick 27 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Arizona addressed its big need on offense at No. 4 with Harrison and come back around late in the first by addressing a key need on defense. Wiggins comes in as a highly athletic corner, who should be able to come in and start on the boundary.

Round 1, Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Bills GM Brandon Beane recently said the team doesn't need a true No. 1 to be successful. While that may be true, the Bills still need some wideouts for Josh Allen to throw the ball to and Mitchell could be a nice addition to cushion the blow of losing both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason.

Round 1, Pick 29 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Newton continues what has been a youth movement in recent drafts for the Lions along their defense line.

Round 1, Pick 30 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore has needs all along its offensive line, which has been gutted this offseason. Barton played left tackle in college but has the versatility to move around the line.

Round 1, Pick 31 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 Something will need to give between the 49ers and star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. By adding a young, talented, and cost-effective receiver in McConkey, San Francisco gives itself some flexibility with Aiyuk without running the risk of being thin at receiver.