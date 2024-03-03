kirk-cousins-usatsi-cbs.jpg
For those who celebrate -- and I'm assuming you do -- happy NFL Combine week. This 2024 draft class is loaded at the top with plenty of blue-chip prospects, and the depth at offensive tackle, wide receiver, quarterback, edge rusher and even running back is impressive. 

But as is the case every year early in combine week, as head coaches and general managers step up to the podium to speak to the media, a lot of the chatter is about veteran movement coming in March, either via free agency or trade. 

In the spirit of that, for this mock, let's play some musical chairs with the veteran quarterbacks who could be on the move with some guesses at landing spots. 

And with those transactions in mind, let's go ...

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
We need to check scenarios in which the Bears trade out here, because it's possible. But my money is on Chicago actually making the pick at No. 1 overall this time around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Kliff Kingsbury gets to go from working with Williams at USC to another Heisman-winning quarterback in his rookie season in the NFL.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown was Maye's high school coach in the Charlotte area just five years ago. The Vikings need to finally swing for the fences at quarterback, and do so.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Pop the champagne corks in the Cardinals draft room. Quarterbacks go with the top three picks, so Harrison falls into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
Back-to-back first-round picks to solidify the left side of the line in front of Will Levis, who flashed as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Exquisite top 10 for the Bears. Williams at No. 1 and the most purely explosive wideout in the class, with impeccable ball-tracking abilities, at No. 9. The offense is set to take off.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Everyone's happy with this top 10, right? The Jets add another first-round investment up front, and Fashanu has All-Pro capabilities.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Patriots are playing the long game with their trade back, and landing a premier talent at tight end is totally fine. In the slide back, they traded No. 3 overall and a fifth-rounder to get this pick, the Vikings' second-round selection (No. 42 overall) and 2025 first- and fourth-round picks in return.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints need more offensive weapons in the pass game, and Bowers is about as ready as they come as a receiving tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about Murphy and Dre'Mont Jones, two sleek inside rushers, in Mike Macdonald's new-look defense in Seattle?
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latham would be a prudent selection for a Jaguars team that needs to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
If the Tee Higgins franchise tag becomes an issue, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
1st
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Steelers have a glaring hole at center, and while they may be into West Virginia's Zach Frazier in Round 2, they go with the bigger, more powerful Powers-Johnson here to pan the pivot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is the type of highly capable athlete at tackle Mike McDaniel will love.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mitchell to the Eagles fits like a glove. He's big, physical, plays with sticky coverage and finds the football frequently in the air.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
7th
DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
1st
I think Cooper has a huge combine workout that could skyrocket his stock this high. The Cowboys need more linebacker help.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nubin's an instincts-and-range-based safety who'll bring a huge playmaking element to the backend of the Packers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Turner enjoyed a productive 2023 at Alabama and has plus athleticism around the corner.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Head coach Jonathan Gannon sees a little Haason Reddick in Robinson when he's flying around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
9th
Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon. There's some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions got it done with a mostly patchwork secondary in their breakout 2023. Rakestraw's physicality and coverage skills make him an awesome find this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
6th
Robinson is the classic oversized super-versatility Ravens type of defensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
9th
Kyle Shanahan may very well be drawn to the freaky athletic gifts of Suamataia's as the eventual heir apparent to Trent Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
11th