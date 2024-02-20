Trades inside the top 10 often happen in the NFL Draft. But what if every team had to trade its original pick? What might the top 10 look like then?
Well, that's what CBS Sports NFL Draft insider Ryan Wilson and former longtime Vikings GM Rick Spielman set out to accomplish in the latest edition of the "With the First Pick" podcast. Let's see how their picks unfolded!
Note: This mock draft focuses strictly on the top 10 picks.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with Wilson and Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Rick Spielman has the Commanders trading up to the No. 1 spot to select Caleb Williams. As Ryan Wilson noted, Kliff Kingsbury is the new OC, Kingsbury was with Williams last season at USC, the NFL comparison for Williams is Patrick Mahomes, and Kingsbury coached Mahomes at Texas Tech. Plus, Washington has a new owner, a ton of cap space and a big need for a franchise QB, so this move makes sense in a multitude of ways. The biggest question is whether or not the Bears would actually trade out of the top spot.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Ryan Wilson has the Falcons trading up to the No. 2 spot to select Jayden Daniels. Combined with Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Daniels, Wilson would pick Atlanta to win the NFC South, and Rick Spielman agrees: "That would be a pretty explosive team for a young QB."
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Patriots would love to stay in this spot, but they can't because every original pick must be traded! So, Rick Spielman has the Giants moving up ahead of the Cardinals and taking Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
If Marvin Harrison Jr. is taken in the first three picks, it wouldn't surprise me if the Cardinals looked to trade back with someone desperate for a QB. That's what Ryan Wilson has happening here, with the Broncos moving up eight spots. "Arizona lost their dude. That's all they wanted was Marvin Harrison. ... Maybe they trade back up for Malik Nabers. ... And the Denver Broncos are going to take Drake Maye."
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Ryan Wilson thought the Jets were moving up for Malik Nabers, but Rick Spielman had a different idea for Gang Green. "They need to get a left tackle. They have Aaron Rodgers coming back. Their offensive line was horrid last year. ... I am going to go with Olu Fashanu from Penn State and the Jets getting in front of Tennessee and New England -- both of them need offensive tackles -- so I have the Jets coming up and getting the best left tackle in the draft."
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Since the Patriots already traded back from No. 3, they don't have to trade again! Ryan Wilson is assuming they are "going to sign Kirk Cousins or sign a QB who's really good," but he was torn between offensive line and wide receiver. He went with Malik Nabers. "I know offensive linemen are harder to find, but Malik Nabers is special. Their receivers, for the most part, stink. And either Mac Jones will re-find himself under [offensive coordinator] Alex Van Pelt (laughs), or Kirk Cousins has to save the day."
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Bears, who now hold the Nos. 8 and 9 picks, trade up from the No. 9 spot to select Dallas Turner. "They need a pass-rusher opposite of Montez Sweat," Rick Spielman said, "assuming they don't spend money and go get a Danielle Hunter or somebody like that."
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Since the Bears already traded back from Nos. 1 and 2 to get here, they can make this pick. And after going edge rusher with the eighth selection, Rick Spielman nabbed a star WR prospect in Rome Odunze here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Ryan Wilson was lightly contemplating Brock Bowers here, but Rick Spielman quickly convinced him to go offensive line instead. "I think the Joe Alt thing makes sense. I mean you can take Brock Bowers, but unless he's playing left tackle, it doesn't matter what he's doing otherwise."
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Chargers trade back five spots and still take someone deserving of a top-5 selection in Brock Bowers.