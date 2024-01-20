The competition is fiercer than ever as the 2024 NFL playoff bracket comes down to eight remaining teams in the Divisional Round. The Green Bay Packers pulled a massive upset against the Dallas Cowboys during wild card weekend, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were also surprise victors against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are underdogs heading into their divisional NFL matchups, as the Packers will visit the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) and the Bucs will face the Detroit Lions (-6).

Are this weekend's NFL favorites a sure thing in the NFL playoff bracket or will the Packers and Buccaneers upend your NFL predictions? Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions for the divisional round, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6) and sees them as a sneaky value the rest of the way, even though they barely snuck into the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Baker Mayfield and company won five out of their last six games of the regular season and kept that hot streak rolling against the Eagles with a 32-9 victory. They have also won each of their last four games where they have been the underdog.

The Buccaneers have a tall task ahead facing the Lions in Detroit. However, Jared Goff's team is subject to an emotional hangover after winning their first playoff game since 1991. The Buccaneers have also won seven of their last nine road games in Motor City, which contributes to the model seeing their value in the NFL playoff bracket. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Texans



NFC:



1. 49ers

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend results:



Texans 45 vs. Browns 14

Chiefs 26 vs. Dolphins 7

Bills 31 vs. Steelers 17

Cowboys 32 vs. Packers 48

Lions 24 vs. Rams 23

Buccaneers 32 vs. Eagles 9



Divisional Round:

49ers vs. Packers

Ravens vs. Texans

Lions vs. Buccaneers

Bills vs. Chiefs



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2024 Super Bowl



TBD