The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed its list of the 15 modern-era finalists who will be considered for induction next summer for the Class of 2024. The committed whittled its list down from the 25 semifinalists that were selected back in November.

Among this year's finalists are two players eligible for induction for the first time: former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and decorated pass rusher Julius Peppers, who played the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

The last step between these finalists and induction will take place on Super Bowl weekend, when the selection committee casts its final votes. The committee can choose to elect up to five modern-era finalists for induction. Whoever is selected during Super Bowl weekend will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio in August.

Here's a look at each modern-era finalist (year of eligibility in parenthesis):

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era finalists

Eric Allen, CB (18th year) -- A six-time Pro Bowler, Allen had 54 career interceptions that included four pick-sixes in 1993.

Jared Allen, DE (4th year) -- Allen led the league in sacks twice and had 136 yards during his career.

Willie Anderson, OT (11th year) -- Anderson earn three straight All-Pro nods and was recently inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Jahri Evans, G (2nd year) -- Evans earned six straight Pro Bowl nods as a key member of prolific Saints offenses.

Dwight Freeney, LB (2nd year) -- Freeney's devastating spin move led to 125.5 career sacks and a Super Bowl ring with the 2006 Colts.



Antonio Gates, TE (1st year) -- One of the most productive tight ends in NFL history, Gates caught 116 touchdowns during his years with the Chargers.

Rodney Harrison, S (11th year) -- The hard-hitting safety helped the Chargers reach their first Super Bowl before later helping the Patriots win back-to-back titles.

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR (3rd year) -- Regarded as the greatest returner in league history, Hester's glittering career included a kickoff return for a score to open Super Bowl XLI.

Torry Holt, WR (10th year) -- Holt led the NFL in receiving twice and was an integral member of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense.

Andre Johnson, WR (3rd year) -- The greatest offensive player in Texans history, Johnson was named to seven Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving on two occasions.

Julius Peppers, DE (1st year) -- Peppers has the distinction of being named to two Hall of Fame All-Decade teams after terrorizing opposing quarterbacks from 2002-18.

Fred Taylor, RB (9th year) -- Often overlooked, Taylor racked up seven 1,000-yard seasons and averaged nearly 108 rushing yards per game in 2000.

Reggie Wayne, WR (5th year) -- Wayne enjoyed a prolific run with Peyton Manning in Indianapolis and continued to play at a Pro Bowl level late in his career with Andrew Luck throwing him the ball.

Patrick Willis, LB (5th year) -- Willis packed a lot into an eight-year career. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and is a member of the Hall of Fame All-2000s Team.

Darren Woodson, S (16th year) -- The three-time Super Bowl champion is the Cowboys' all-time career leader in tackles.

10 semifinalists who missed the cut