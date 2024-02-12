Andy Reid was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but even the Kansas City Chiefs head coach has a flaw in his game that has been put on notice over the course of his 25 years leading the sidelines. Luckily for the Chiefs, in the end they still got the job done en route to a 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers.

Here's what happened: Travis Kelce caught a 9-yard pass on second-and-10 at the Chiefs' 2-yard line, but Kelce appeared to get a poor spot at the conclusion of the catch -- leading to a third-and-1 at the 10. Reid called a timeout to draw up a third-and-1 play, but didn't challenge the spot.

Basically, Reid just decided to call a timeout. No challenge attempt, then Pacheco was stopped for no gain on third-and-1.

The Chiefs punted, but the possession may have been longer if Reid would have attempted to challenge the spot. Certainly not Reid's finest moment a steh Chiefs have just two field goals through eight Super Bowl possessions.

Kansas City is also 0 for 2 in the red zone, with a turnover and a short field goal. Points are hard to come by, and Reid burned a timeout early in the third quarter of a one-score game.

Fortunately for them, it did not come back to haunt Kansas City.