Once again, the Super Bowl halftime show is the biggest musical performance of the year. Award-winning singer Usher just took the stage, with a slightly longer halftime performance than usual, getting two extra minutes, up from 13 to 15 minutes.

Usher came out wearing all white and began his performance with "Caught Up," kicking things off with a bang. He was joined by dancers on the field, looking like an authentic Las Vegas performance. He was also joined by a marching band that had a significant presence during "Love In This Club."

He brought out singer Alicia Keys, who before the event was reported to be the surprise guest. Keys was revealed with an all red piano, with an outfit to match. She began singing her own song, "If I Ain't Got You," joined by Usher. They then transitioned to "My Boo," a song they did together in 2004.

Jermaine Durpri was another surprise guest, one that was not reported ahead of the game. H.E.R. later came out with her signature guitar, showing off to the Super Bowl crowd.

As H.E.R. was performing, Usher put on roller skates and performed in skates while performing OMG with will.i.am. The surprise guests did not end there, Lil Jon and Ludacris joined Usher to their perform their hit song "Yeah!"

During their performance of "Yeah!" the marching band spelled out "USHER."

Many fans were hoping Justin Bieber, who has worked with Usher in the past on "Somebody to Love," would be another surprise guest, but unfortunately for Bieliebers he did not show up. Usher reportedly reached out to Bieber to perform and the pop singer was seen in Las Vegas one day before the Super Bowl.

Here is Usher's setlist:

Caught Up

U Don't Have To Call

Superstar

Love In This Club

If I Ain't Got You (with Alicia Keys)

My Boo (with Alicia Keys)

Confessions Part II

Burn

U Got It Bad (with H.E.R)

OMG (with will.i.am)

Yeah! (with Lil Jon and Ludacris)

Turn Down For What/Get Low (Lil Jon)

Going into halftime the 49ers are up 10-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The only touchdown of the game was from Niners star running back Christian McCaffrey off a trick play.

We still have 30 minutes left before we crown a world champion. You can watch the rest of the Super Bowl on CBS, with a family-friendly stream on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.