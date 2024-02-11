Christian McCaffrey's ability to rack up yardage on the ground and through the air will also make him a favorite for Super Bowl player props on Sunday. His total for rushing yards is 90.5, with NFL odds of -130 for the Over and +100 for the Under. Given that the Under is a plus-money payout, coupled with Kansas City's stifling of opposing running backs, this may be one of the Super Bowl player props worth pursuing on Sunday.

How dominant has Kansas City been against running backs? The Chiefs haven't allowed a 90-yard rusher in 15 straight playoff games. Furthermore, McCaffrey's gone under 90.5 rushing yards in three of his last four postseason games. Being equipped with the right research before making Super Bowl prop picks is something every bettor could utilize. Before betting any NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks or DraftKings Pick 6, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Super Bowl

After analyzing Super Bowl 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. The nine-time Pro Bowler has increased his receiving yardage in each of his last three games, despite the competition getting tougher in each contest. Kelce went over that bar in all three postseason games, with 71 yards versus Miami, 75 yards against Buffalo and then 116 yards versus Baltimore.

Kelce has averaged 89.2 receiving yards in 17 postseason games playing alongside Mahomes and went over 70.5 yards in 14 of those 17 games. Kelce had 98 yards on six receptions when he last faced San Francisco in the 2022 regular season. It's also somewhat important to note that the tight end is averaging 78.8 receiving yards in nine games with Taylor Swift in attendance, compared to 50 yards in six games without her. Swift will surely be in attendance for Super Bowl Sunday, and the AI has Kelce finishing with 91.5 receiving yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

