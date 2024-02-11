Super Bowl 58 on Sunday will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. While they are the headliners, the undercard is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Usher. There are numerous Super Bowl props related to not only the halftime show, but also the National Anthem, coin toss and, of course, Taylor Swift, who returned from her Eras Tour shows in Tokyo on Saturday. For Usher, one of the Super Bowl prop bets related to his performance is how many total songs his set will be.

The bar for his song count is 8.5, and Usher has many up-tempo pop songs and slower R&B ballads. Given that the Super Bowl halftime show has a specific length, which of those genres he chooses most of his songs from could go a long way in determining if you should back the Over or Under with your Super Bowl prop bets. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the best 2024 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

Last year, White said to play Under 2:05 and that he expected the rendition to come in just over two minutes, and it landed at 2:01. He also hit the two prior renditions easily.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by oddsmakers, White has identified a handful of epic NFL prop plays worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the Star-Spangled Banner for a fourth consecutive season and a detailed look at Usher's potential set list for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but none of them garner the same kind of attention that the Super Bowl coin toss does. This is because viewers can be part of the action and place Super Bowl coin toss prop bets without having extensive knowledge about either team that is competing. Don't be fooled, however, because wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss isn't an exact science.

While the Super Bowl coin toss should technically yield a 50-50 result, the opening coin toss has actually landed on tails in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls, including in the Chiefs' victory last year. Winning the coin toss doesn't mean that team will go on to win the game, however, as the coin toss winner has lost eight of the last nine Super Bowls.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

With a career that dates back to his first single in 1993, the breadth of Usher's discography means he's collaborated with lots of artists. These artists span many different genres from Beyonce to Enrique Iglesias to Justin Bieber. However, his biggest hit, "Yeah" featured Lil' Jon and Ludacris, and they are two of the favorites to appear on stage with Usher.

Lil' Jon is at +160 in the latest Super Bowl prop odds to join Usher on stage, while Ludacris is +175. The two rappers only trail Alicia Keys (-320) in terms of being the biggest favorite to collab with Usher. Keys and Usher combined for "My Boo", which went five-times platinum, and 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of its release. So, not only is Keys the betting favorite to make a special guest appearance, but "My Boo" is also in the running to be the first song performed by Usher, which is another prop one could bet on for The Big Game.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

Three-time Grammy winner and country music icon Reba McEntire will perform the Star-Spangled Banner before Chiefs vs. 49ers. The prop line for the national anthem is 89.5 seconds, and McEntire does have experience on a big sports stage with the anthem. She sang it before Game 3 of the 1997 World Series, clocking in at 82 seconds. Additionally, the last recorded video of McEntire singing the anthem can be found on the internet, and it has the singer belting out the anthem in just 79 seconds before the 2017 Celebrity of Hope Softball Game.

However, the last 25 Super Bowl anthems have all been at least 90 seconds, with a high of 156 seconds by Alicia Keys (2013). The over/under record is 6-6-1 over the last 13 Super Bowls, with Kelly Clarkson netting the push in 2012. McEntire's anthem history leans one way, but lots of variables can go into a rendition's length.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swift has been in the NFL headlines throughout the season due to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which has brought new fans to the sport. She made a stop on The Eras Tour in Tokyo on Saturday, but flew to the United States for the Super Bowl. Sportsbooks have released numerous Taylor Swift props for the Super Bowl, including whether she will be shown on the broadcast during the National Anthem.

She is currently -130 to not be shown during the Star-Spangled Banner in the latest Taylor Swift prop odds, but she is -135 to be shown before Jason Kelce (+120) during the anthem. Swift fans can also bet on her outfit color and total broadcast appearances. Other Super Bowl prop markets include the color of liquid poured on the winning head coach and which team's apparel Drake wears on Super Bowl Sunday.

How to make Super Bowl LVIII prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 11

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

So how long will Reba McEntire's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 58 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. 49ers? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.