One aspect of Super Bowl 58 that viewers can rally around regardless of their football expertise is playing Super Bowl squares. It is one of the most popular ways to spice up the Super Bowl experience by drawing numbers. Now with USA sports betting becoming legalized in many parts of the country, you can play Super Bowl squares on sportsbooks and pick the exact numbers you want. For Super Bowl 58 between the 49ers vs. Chiefs, No. 0 and No. 7 are the favored last digits at +2000 odds. Should you take these numbers or can you find better value with some not-as-popular final numbers when looking into Super Bowl 58 squares?

The 10-by-10 Super Bowl squares grid creates 100 boxes to choose from when playing 2024 Super Bowl squares. When you have the opportunity to pick your final numbers, each box doesn't have 1% odds to win. Each of the 49ers' first two postseason games finished as 49ers 4 and their opponent 1. Is this a trend that could continue into the 2024 Super Bowl? Before entering any 2024 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 58 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 58 on a 83-65-3 roll on NFL picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the 49ers or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and San Francisco 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the 49ers leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 58 squares strategy.

Recent Super Bowl squares history

One of the recent Super Bowl squares trends: Two and five are numbers to generally avoid. No. 2 has hit at a 4.4% clip or lower for the end of each quarter, including never hitting in the opening quarter and only a 3.5% win rate for the final score, which is where the biggest paydays often lie. It has the lowest win rate in the third and fourth quarters of any number as well as being one of three numbers to never hit in the first quarter.

The No. 5 is one of those three numbers to never hit in the opening period either. It's only hit once at halftime in the previous 57 Super Bowls and has the lowest win percentage besides No. 2 in the third quarter and final score. The Chiefs only had two of their 20 final scores, including the playoffs, end in either the No. 2 or No. 5. The history clearly shows to avoid these numbers, as does Kansas City's results this season. Head to SportsLine to see 2024 Super Bowl squares tips and advice.

Optimal 2024 Super Bowl squares strategy

Tierney knows what numbers and what combinations hit most often on Super Bowl squares. He even makes specific mention of an uncommon number that has hit as part of the final score in four of the last 10 Super Bowls. Playing squares with this number in them could give you an edge and boost your payout if you're playing Super Bowl squares at a sportsbook. See what they are at SportsLine.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2024 Super Bowl football pool, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's detailed Super Bowl 58 squares strategy, all from the seasoned expert who's reported from seven Super Bowls, and find out.