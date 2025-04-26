The 2025 NFL Draft has reached the seventh and final round on Saturday. This year's draft did not lack drama (Shedeur Sanders' drop to fifth round), excitement or surprises. The final round of the draft allows teams to fill out some final roster spots, find special teams gems, and possibly find that diamond in the rough.

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 7 picks from Saturday.

The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens during the NFL Draft can contribute to that.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get the latest grades.

217. Cowboys: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

Grade: B

Toia is a two-gapping run stuffer. He will not supply any pass rush, but there is a specific role for him. Dallas builds out depth on the interior.

218. Falcons: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

Nelson is an athletic offensive tackle that has been coached well. Nelson is not a finished product and I am holding firm to my stock in his future.

219. Giants: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

Grade: B+

Fidone is a bigger body that is a natural pass catcher, but there is a bit of stiffness to his movement. Fidone never lived up to his potential at Nebraska, but this is an ascending talent when available.

220. Patriots: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri

Grade: C

Bryant is a tall, long offensive tackle whose high pad level leads to an inability to dig out defenders in the run game. Quickness and lateral agility is not where one would want it to be.

221. Jaguars: Jonah Monheim, C, USC

Grade: B

Monheim has great positional flexibility. Liam Coen worked with Luke Fortner at Kentucky and brought Robert Hainsey from Tampa Bay. There is going to be a healthy competition inside.

222. Raiders: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Grade: B-

Lindenberg is a high IQ football prospect with good size. He is a bit stiff, but accountable and, more importantly, serviceable on special teams.

223. Seahawks: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Grade: A

Martinez is runner with great size. He has shown improvement in pass protection and has been a patient running back when it comes to following his blocks. Fantastic value for Seattle.

224. Texans: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers

Grade: B

Impressive movement skills for a player of his size, but Hamilton needs to develop more pass rush moves. His first step tells the tale of each pass rush rep. Houston continues adding depth at defensive tackle.

225. Cardinals: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

Grade: C+

Crawford has had a long collegiate career, but he tested well during the pre-draft process and the production has been there throughout. Crawford can do a better job tackling in space, but Arizona is in a spot where Crawford does not have to play early.

226. Steelers: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Grade: B-

Bruener is a very Steelers pick: strong character that will finish plays. His father, Mark, also played in Pittsburgh. He gets caught flat-footed in space and must do a better job taking on blocks.

227. 49ers: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Grade: B

Rourke is a tough, gritty passer that will play through injuries if his team needs him. He has good size and enough scrambling ability. San Francisco has done well with those players in the past.

228. Chiefs: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Grade: A

Smith is small, but shifty and explosive. There is opportunity in that Kansas City offense when space is cleared out. Great value for the Chiefs at a position of need.

229. Steelers: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

Grade: C-

Kent is a versatile prospect that has been regarded well among the conference, but the ball skills have not been there. Pittsburgh has compiled similar skill sets with Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop and Kent.

230. Lions: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

Grade: C

Jackson is a physical safety that flies around the field, but there is a tendency to take bad paths to the football and needs to do a better job coming to balance in space. It is easy to envision him beginning his career as a gunner on special teams.

231. Dolphins: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Grade: B+

Ewers has good arm talent, but the decision-making is not where it needs to be. Ewers also has a muddled injury history. However, the talent is worth the late round investment.

232. Colts: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

Wohler is a big, physical safety with the length to impact passing lanes. General manager Chris Ballard loves high-athletic testers and Wohler checks the box. The offseason secondary reconstruction continues.

233. Bears: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Grade: B

After being linked to running backs in the first and second rounds, Chicago waits until the seventh round to address the position. Elite production over the past two years.

234. Seahawks: Mason Richman, OT, Iowa

Grade: C

Significant college experience at left tackle. He has good length, but limited athleticism. There is a bit of stiffness in his motion.

235. Buccaneers: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Grade: B+

Johnson did not run fast during the pre-draft process, but the play speed was much faster. Johnson has a very thin frame, but will not be required to see significant action early. Good flyer late on Day 3.

236. Jaguars: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Grade: B-

Allen is an upright runner, but there may not be a better pass catcher at the running back position in this draft class. He has been incredibly productive in that regard.

237. Packers: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane

Grade: C+

Robinson is a tough cornerback that will come downhill and smack somebody in the mouth. He is still a bit raw, but has the skill set that coaches will want to work with at the next level.

238. Seahawks: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

Grade:

239. Cowboys: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Grade:

240. Bills: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Grade:

