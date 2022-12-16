Brock Purdy has been everything the San Francisco 49ers have asked him to be -- and even more. Purdy improved to 2-0 as the 49ers' starting quarterback after Thursday's 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, completing 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (117.0 rating).

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with the victory, while Purdy made history with another strong performance. Purdy has a 115-plus quarterback rating in his first two career starts, which only Aaron Rodgers had accomplished in NFL history (first two starts in 2008). Purdy is the only quarterback since at least 1950 with a completion rate of 70% with four pass touchdowns and zero interceptions through two career starts.

Purdy is also the first 49ers quarterback to win his first two career starts since Colin Kaepernick in 2012. In his two starts, Purdy has completed 33 of 47 passes for 402 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 124.6 passer rating.

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game. "He's been like that since he's gotten here. He's been great and he was poised all week, even him being unsure of whether he would be able to go or not.

"That was uneasy for him because he didn't know what to expect under the circumstances. We didn't have any other options. We were gonna see how long he could last and we were gonna go with Josh (Johnson), but he got comfortable as the game went. It was pretty unbelievable."

While Purdy is averaging just 5.6 air yards per attempt, he still hasn't turned the football over and helping the 49ers win games. So far, San Francisco hasn't missed a beat under Purdy -- and remains a Super Bowl contender as a result.