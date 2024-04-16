When he isn't leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, quarterback Brock Purdy is saving people and dogs from coyote attacks. Purdy apparently became a hero while filming a John Deere ad in San Francisco back in February.

On Tuesday, Purdy joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and recounted the incident. While filming a commercial involving a John Deere tractor on a San Francisco street, Purdy noticed a coyote creeping up on a woman and her dog. That's when Purdy shouted over, alerting the woman and scaring the animal away.

"We're shooting this commercial on a hill on the outside of the city," Purdy said. "I see this thing trotting by that has a big tail. I was like, 'That looks like a mini wolf.' No one else was gonna scream, so I screamed, 'Yo, there's a coyote!' That thing went running off. It could've been an ugly day on the shoot, but we saved her."

As it turned out, that woman was CBS News Bay Area anchor Sara Donchey. Days after the harrowing experience, Donchey shared her side of Purdy's heroic story.

"I was walking my dog when this happened," Donchey said back in February. "I was watching from Bernal Heights Park when I suddenly heard Brock scream, 'Coyote!' I turned around and saw the biggest coyote I've ever seen sneaking up behind me and my dog. ... When I walked down the hill, one of the film crew guys said, 'Hey, Brock Purdy saved your life.' Not exactly, but it's a good story to tell next season."

Purdy is coming off an excellent 2023 season with the 49ers in which he finished fourth in MVP voting with 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He probably still has a long NFL career ahead of him, but when Purdy does decide to walk away from football, a gig in animal control will be waiting for him.